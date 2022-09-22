How to Watch 'The Kardashians' Season 2 — Release Date and Time

The Kardashians' newest reality TV show is returning for a second season, and in the words of Khloe Kardashian, it’s “gonna be insanity.” With a new relationship, a wedding and a baby, it's time to keep up with the Kardashians tonight.

In season 2 of The Kardashians, we are likely to see more of Kim's relationship with Pete Davidson before they break up, Kourtney will get married to Travis Barker, Kylie welcome her second child with Travis Scott, and Khloe even debuts her baby son. The Kardashians season 2 premiered today at 12 a.m. ET, meaning the first episode is now available to watch.

Watch Now on Hulu

Audiences will get to see the Kardashian-Jenner clan's headline-making lifestyle unfold in real-time, as the series covers everything from Kim’s heavily-criticized Met Gala look to Kourtney and Travis' Italy wedding, the reality of running billion-dollar businesses and a handful of other juicy subplots that prove when it comes to reality TV, no one does it quite like the Kardashians (even still).

Here's everything to know about how, when and where to stream the second season of The Kardashians.

When Does The Kardashians Season 2 Premiere?

The Kardashians season 2 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. New episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays from thereon.

Where can I watch The Kardashians?

The reality TV series will stream exclusively on Hulu.

How can I watch The Kardashians online?

Hulu's basic plan costs $7 per month, while its ad-free alternative costs $13 per month. The Kardashians is just one of many great TV shows that Hulu subscribers get access to — like The Dropout, Only Murders in the Building, The Girl from Plainville, Dopesick, The Great, Pam & Tommy and more.

Sign Up for Hulu

RELATED CONTENT:

HBO Max Offers 30% Discount for Subscriptions With Limited-Time Deal

Channel Tyra Banks and OG Supermodels In SKIMS' Fits Everybody Line

Megan Fox's '90s-Inspired Jeans Are On Sale for 60% Off

Go Inside the Kardashians' PDA-Filled Hulu Reality Series Premiere

Kris Jenner's Safely Cleaning Line Launched at Walmart

The Spanx Booty Boost Leggings Worn by Kourtney Kardashian Are 30% Off

16 Celeb-Inspired Corset Tops to Shop for Spring 2022

Alo Yoga Just Put So Much Kendall Jenner-Approved Activewear on Sale