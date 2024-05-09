Rise and shine, sleeping beauties! Kylie Jenner returned to her viral roots for Vogue's #SleepTok series during this year's Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

In the black-and-white clip posted on the fashion magazine's Instagram account, Kylie and her older sister, Kim Kardashian, are seen in a bedroom wearing their Met Gala attire.

Kim, who donned a silver Maison Marginal Artisanal by John Galliano gown with a wrap-around sweater is reading a newspaper with the headline, "Sheep Did It," while Kylie, who wore an ivory Oscar De La Renta gown, is perched on the side of the bed.

Kylie Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. - Getty Images

Singing out, "rise and shine," Kylie mused, "I feel like I could be louder."

Kylie's original "Rise and Shine" song went viral in 2019 when the makeup mogul went to get her daughter, Stormi Webster, out of her crib while belting out the tune.

The reality stars weren't the only A-listers to participate in the cinematic shorts. Ariana Grande, who also performed at the Met Gala, appeared in one clip, singing a haunting and echoing rendition of "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star," with her signature melodious voice surrounded by cutouts of sheep.

Additionally, Bad Bunny -- who was one of this year's co-chairs -- appeared in a short of himself standing in a luxury sports car bed, with the caption, "POV: @BadBunnypr, aka Benito, is here to pick you up for the 2024 #MetGala in his race car bed. Are you getting in?"

Coincidentally, Bad Bunny dated Kylie and Kim's sister, Kendall Jenner, for several months in 2023, and the pair amicably splitting in December. However, the exes were spotted looking very friendly at a Met Gala after-party.

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny and guests at the Après Met 2 Met Gala after-party. - Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

The 2024 Met Gala theme was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion with the dress code being "the garden of time."

