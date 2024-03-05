Kylie Jenner Gives a Look at Her Home Life With Kids Stormi and Aire

Kylie Jenner is back in rise and shine mode!

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave her TikTok followers a look at the time of day when she gets the most done -- morning!

"I thrive in the morning," the 26-year-old wrote.

The video beings with Kylie stretching for the camera in a black workout set. Right after hoping out the bed, Kylie heads into the kitchen where she whips up mini banana pancakes for her kids. Making a mini cameo, 2-year-old Aire appears on his mom's hip as she mixes up the batter.

Kylie's 6-year-old daughter Stormi, did not appear in the frame, but judging by the amount of pancakes, she enjoyed breakfast too. After breakfast, Kylie and Aire got some outdoor time, as they jumped on the trampoline and spun around outside.

The Kardashians star's morning wasn't done. After doing skincare and hitting the gym, she hopped in the car with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and rode to the stables where they met up with a horse named Arizona. Together, the model and makeup guru groomed the horse, before appearing to go for a ride.

Kylie ended her video by spraying some perfume -- signaling the end of her morning.

The reality TV star, who has recently been linked to Timothée Chalamet, has been focused on work and co-parenting with her ex, Travis Scott.

Kylie and the kids have been keeping busy with trips to Paris and an over-the-top joint birthday party.

"Kylie is solely focused on her kids and work right now," a source previously told ET. "She's also spending as much time as she can with her family and friends. She's trying to stay positive."

The source added that Kylie is "doing her own thing" and "wants to keep things cordial between her and Travis for the sake of their family. She wants things to be balanced and remain drama-free."

