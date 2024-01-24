News

Stormi Webster Twins With Mom Kylie Jenner in Feathers for Her Paris Fashion Week Debut

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster at 2024 Paris Fashion Week
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
By Monica Sisavat Solis
Published: 1:35 PM PST, January 24, 2024

At only 5 years old, Jenner's daughter just made her debut at the fashion event.

Stormi Webster may just be the youngest attendee at Paris Fashion Week!

On Wednesday, the 5-year-old made her debut at the event alongside mom Kylie Jenner. The mother-daughter duo twinned in black feather ensembles and Stormi was as fashionable as ever as she strutted inside the Valentino show. 

Once inside, Stormi and Kylie linked up with Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner, as well as Valentino Co-Founder Giancarlo Giammetti and Rachid Mohamed Rachid, who serves as the Chairman of Valentino. The 26-year-old makeup mogul also snapped some pics with Oppenheimer actress Florence Pugh. 

Prior to hitting up the Valentino show with her daughter, Kylie attended the Jean Paul Gaultier presentation. 

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kylie shares daughter Stormi with ex Travis Scott. They are also parents to nearly 2-year-old son Aire Webster. Following Kylie and Travis' split in January 2023, the makeup mogul has been focused on her kids and businesses.

"Kylie is solely focused on her kids and work right now," a source previously told ET. "She's also spending as much time as she can with her family and friends. She's trying to stay positive."

Noting that the reality star is "doing her own thing," the source added that Kylie "wants to keep things cordial between her and Travis for the sake of their family. She wants things to be balanced and remain drama free."

Kylie has since moved on with Timothée Chalamet, and they made their official public debut as a couple at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.

A source told ET, "Things have been going very well between Kylie and Timothée. They are extremely supportive of one other and like to be there for each other."

"Kylie is extremely busy and has so many of her own things going on, but she makes an effort to show up for Timothée. It means a lot to him to have her support and that she goes out of her way for him and the things he's passionate about. He is so incredibly appreciative and sees a side of Kylie that she doesn't necessarily show everyone," the source added. 

