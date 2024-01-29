Kylie Jenner and her adorable five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, have once again taken Paris by sartorial storm, turning heads from the front row at the Jacquemus spring/summer 2024 show held at Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul de Vence, France.

Following their highly talked-about matching moment at the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris last week, where the mother-daughter duo matched in glamorous feathered looks, the power pair continued to captivate audiences with their coordinated fashion choices at Jacquemus.

Kylie stood out in a striking crimson minidress from Jacquemus's latest collection. The outfit, designated as look 33, featured a waist-cinching silhouette, draping details, and pronounced '80s power shoulders. Completing her glamorous look, Kylie sported red stilettos with bow details, square-frame sunglasses, and eye-catching gold statement earrings.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Daughter Stormi was a pint-sized fashionista in a miniature version of look 21 from the collection. The youngster's ensemble included a T-shirt layered with a draped sweater over her shoulders, high-waisted pleated leather trousers, and a chic leather top-handle bag.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Last season, it was Kylie's older sister, Kendall Jenner, who graced the runway, representing the Kardashian-Jenner family in an elegant off-the-shoulder pantless look.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Kylie shares daughter Stormi with ex Travis Scott. They are also parents to nearly 2-year-old son Aire Webster. Although Kylie hasn't brought Aire to any Paris fashion shows like his big sister, he's been in Paris as well. Kylie took to her Instagram Story to show him off as he had fun in the City of Light with Stormi.

Instagram

"Kylie is solely focused on her kids and work right now," a source previously told ET. "She's also spending as much time as she can with her family and friends. She's trying to stay positive."

Noting that the reality star is "doing her own thing," the source added that Kylie "wants to keep things cordial between her and Travis for the sake of their family. She wants things to be balanced and remain drama-free."

Kylie has since moved on with Timothée Chalamet, and they made their official public debut as a couple at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.

A source told ET that "things have been going very well between Kylie and Timothée" and that they are "extremely supportive" of each other.

Added the source, "Kylie is extremely busy and has so many of her own things going on, but she makes an effort to show up for Timothée. It means a lot to him to have her support and that she goes out of her way for him and the things he's passionate about. He is so incredibly appreciative and sees a side of Kylie that she doesn't necessarily show everyone."

