Look out, Blue Ivy Carter! Stormi Webster is making her musical debut on her dad, Travis Scott's, new album, Utopia.
The 5-year-old daughter of Travis and his ex, Kylie Jenner, makes a cute cameo on the rapper's song, "Thank God."
When Travis raps about his daughter, saying, "Storm's a minor, but you know she's livin' major," she replies, "That's right, Daddy."
Though the cameo is brief, who knows if this is the start of a popular musical career for little Stormi! Lest we all forget that the little cutie was the subject of her mom Kylie's 2019 viral "Rise and shine" song, and has been on tour with her musician father. In addition to Stormi, Kylie and Travis share 1-year-old son, Aire Webster.
Stormi's cousin, North West, who is the daughter of Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West, also had a live rapping moment back in 2020 at her dad's Paris Fashion Week Yeezy show.
Other famous musical offspring to make headlines this summer include Beyoncé and JAY-Z's eldest daughter, 11-year-old Blue Ivy, who has been hitting the stage with her mom on her Renaissance World Tour,showing off her impressive dance moves.
And while Travis was happy to feature Stormi on his new album, he also seemingly made a not-so-veiled comment on Kylie's love life.
On his new song, "Meltdown," Travis raps, "Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the Willy Wonka factory/ Burn an athlete like it's calories/ find another flame hot as me, b**ch!!!"
AP is short for Audemars Piguet, a luxury watch brand favored by rappers.
Fans think that this lyric is a clear reference to Kylie's rumored new romance with actor Timothée Chalamet, who is playing the fictional chocolatier in the new film Wonka.
A source told ET back in April that Kylie and Timothée were dating. In June, another source gave ET an update on the relationship, saying that the reality star and the actor "like each other and have a good vibe between them."
"They're still taking things slow," the source said of the pair. "She's enjoying this time and seeing where things go. She is being mindful of her kids as her main priority is always being a great mom."
Back in May, another source told ET, "Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on, but they are still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be."
