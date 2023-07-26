Kylie Jenner is opening up about the work she's had done after years of denials. On this week's season finale of The Kardashians, the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder speaks to her friend, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, about a series of rumors.

After discussing the circulating rumor that she and Stassie were romantically involved after they were spotted making out during the holidays ("It would just make life so much easier if I were sexually attracted to you!"), Kylie went on to drop a bomb about her plastic surgery enhancements.

Asking Stassie if she remembered the fact that Kylie had her "boobs done," the mother of two shared that she had the procedure months before she got pregnant with her eldest daughter, Stormi, in 2017, noting that she wasn't anticipating having a child at 20.

Kylie says she had "beautiful breasts" before the boob job, adding, "I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with."

The reality star noted that becoming a mom herself has made her regret the work she's had done on her body.

"I have a daughter too. I'd be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19," Kylie admits. "She's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything."

This confession comes after years of denials from Jenner. In 2019, years after Kylie says she got her boobs done, she was asked during a fan Q&A on Instagram when she'd gotten surgery.

"Um never," she replied, adding, "TMI but it's that time of the month."

In an earlier episode of The Kardashians, Kylie noted to sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian that it's a common misconception that she's had lots of work done to her face, noting she'd only ever done lip filler.

"I always remember being the most confident kid in the room. I've always loved myself. I still love myself," she shared in last week's episode. "One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false. I've only gotten fillers."

Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian previously opened up about cosmetic surgery in a 2022 interview with Allure, saying, "I always want to look appropriate. There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far — overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse."

On a previous episode, Khloe admitted to getting a nose job after comments about her nose by momager Kris Jenner.

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu.

