Kylie Jenner loves a good selfie, and the 25-year-old makeup mogul shared a series of snaps she's recently taken.

In addition to workout shots and glamorous looks, Kylie also shared a mirror selfie she took while rocking a one-shoulder black-and-white top. The photo got some attention after the reality star was spotted wearing the ensemble during her much-discussed reunion with her former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The reunion took place over the weekend in Los Angeles at a sushi restaurant and was documented in photos published by DailyMail.

Kylie and Jordyn previously had a falling out four years ago after Jordyn admitted to kissing Tristan Thompson, the then-boyfriend of Kylie's older sister, Khloe Kardashian, and the father of Khloe's two children, True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, almost one.

At the time, Jordyn was living with Kylie and the pair were incredibly close. Now it seems the former friends are rebuilding their friendship.

"Jordyn has been making an effort to reestablish her friendship with Kylie. They have been talking and hanging out a little," a source recently told ET. "Everyone has moved on and is on the same page and supportive."

As for Khloe, the mother of two has not publicly commented on the reunion. Though she initially gave Tristan another chance after his scandal with Jordyn, the former pair split again in December 2021 after news broke that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while secretly engaged to Khloe. Khloe claimed on The Kardashians that Tristan "encouraged" her to do an embryo transfer in order to have their second child via surrogate days before the news of the paternity scandal broke.

They still have an amicable co-parenting relationship, which has been documented on the new season of the family's Hulu series.

