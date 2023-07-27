Kylie Jenner isn't afraid to get intimate with her pals. In the season finale of The Kardashians, the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder opens up multiple times about a rumor circulating that she is secretly dating her longtime friend, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, after footage of them making out at a holiday party surfaced online.

"I always make out with Stass. I don't know why this is a new thing," Kylie tells Scott Disick and her sister, Kendall Jenner, as the trio go on a walk together.

"A lot of best girlfriends do that," Kendall confirms.

Later in the episode, Kylie and Stassie meet up to discuss a variety of rumors and life events, starting off with the one that they're dating.

"When we get a little alcohol in our system, we just like to kiss each other and stuff," Kylie explains.

Kylie laughs off the fact that all of her comments are from fans claiming they "know" the friends are having sex.

"We're not," Kylie says. "I wish we were."

The mother of two goes on to explain that she and Stassie have been friends since they were 12 or 13, calling her "my oldest friend."

"It just would have been way easier," Kylie tells Stassie of a potential romance between them. "It would just make life so much easier if I were sexually attracted to you."

In her confessional interview, Kylie describes Stassie as "like a sister."

In her romantic life, Kylie shares her two kids, Stormi, 5, and Air, 1, with her ex, Travis Scott. She's recently been romantically linked to actor Timothee Chalamet.

And as for friends, Kylie has been spotted recently reconnecting with her former childhood pal, Jordyn Woods, four years after Jordyn's kissing scandal with Khloe Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson. For more, watch the clip below.

