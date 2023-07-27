Kylie Jenner is sharing some love with her ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods. After the estranged pair made headlines earlier this month when they were spotted reuniting in person for dinner, 25-year-old Kylie took to Instagram this week and liked one of Jordyn's posts from her vacation to Greece.

In the series of boat pics, 25-year-old Jordyn is wearing a black-and-white striped one-piece swimsuit that reads, "J'Adior Mykonos" and matching Christian Dior shades.

Kylie, who has one of the most followed Instagram accounts of any female in the world, liked the post.

The move comes after a source previously told ET that Kylie and Jordyn's rekindled friendship has been in the works.

"Jordyn has been making an effort to re-establish her friendship with Kylie. They have been talking and hanging out a little," the source told ET. "Everyone has moved on and is on the same page and supportive."

Kylie and Jordyn's friendship began in middle school, but the pair have not been spotted out together since 2019 when Jordyn admitted to kissing Tristan Thompson, the now-ex of Kylie's sister, Khloe Kardashian, and the father of her two children.

Khloe and Tristan officially split in December 2021 amid the news that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while secretly engaged to Khloe.

The exes share 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and almost 1-year-old son Tatum Thompson. Khloe previously alleged that Tristan "encouraged" her to do an embryo transfer to welcome a child via surrogate days before Tristan's paternity scandal broke.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner's Not Impressed By Appearance in TikTok Aging Filter This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kylie Jenner Posts Selfie From the Night of Jordyn Woods Reunion

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Have Been 'Hanging Out a Little'

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reunite 4 Years After Cheating Scandal

Related Gallery