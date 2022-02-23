What's New on Hulu (and What's Leaving) in March 2022

This month, Hulu is saying goodbye to old favorites and saying hello to new TV series and movies. March sees the debut of The Dropout, Life & Beth and the new Hulu original film Fresh. Also arriving in March is season five of the popular FX show Better Things and the highly anticipated third season of Donald Glover’s comedy series Atlanta. If you're searching for what to start streaming next, it's time to check out Hulu.

Hulu subscribers can stream complete seasons of their favorite reality series including The Bachelor, The Challenge and RuPaul’s Drag Race. You'll also be able to stream Hulu Originals such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders In The Building, The Great and more.

Want more inspiration on what to watch this weekend? Keep reading to check out our top picks of what’s coming to Hulu in March 2022. Plus, find out which titles are leaving this month so you can catch them before they’re gone. Let the binge begin.

With a new month of TV in full swing, never miss your favorite shows with your favorite stars by watching them the night they premiere, thanks to Hulu with Live TV.

Still searching for the right show or movie to stream this weekend? Be sure to check out ET's guides on everything new coming to Prime Video, Peacock, Disney+ and more, plus our recommendations for what to watch this week!

Here's a few of our favorite new titles coming to Hulu this month:

The Dropout (March 3)

Hulu’s new limited series, The Dropout, tells the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and how the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lost everything. The series was inspired by the hit ABC News podcast of the same name, which investigated Holmes and her now-defunct company, Theranos. Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews star in this twisted series with a supporting cast that includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston, Michaela Watkins and more.

Watch on March 3

Fresh (March 4)

Fresh stars Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones and Pam & Tommy’s Sebastian Stan. Noa is just a relatable girl dealing with a relatable issue — she’s tired of the dating game and especially sick of all the apps. So when the refreshingly charming Steve approaches her in the grocery store, the pair swiftly head down what appears to be a rom-com road. But Steve has a few unappetizing secrets to share with Noa that could change everything.

Watch on March 4

Life & Beth (March 22)

Life & Beth stars and is written, directed and executive produced by comedian Amy Schumer as the impressive-on-paper but inauthentic Beth. Beth is successful in her career, in love and in her life, or so it seems. But when a “sudden incident” causes Beth to reflect deeply on her past, she starts to question everything about her life and happiness. Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young and Yamaneika Saunders also star in Schumer's new series.

Watch on March 18

Here's everything coming (and going) on Hulu this month:

March 1

Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1

2 Days In The Valley (1996)

8mm (1999)

A Madea Christmas (2013)

Another Earth (2011)

Baby Mama (2008)

The Banger Sisters (2002)

Beaches (1988)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Benny & Joon (1993)

The Big Scary S Word (2020)

Blue Chips (1994)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Brothers (2009)

Can’t Buy Me Love (1987)

Casualties of War (1989)

Center Stage (2000)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

The Choice (2016)

Crash (2005)

Dance Flick (2009)

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

Deficit (2007)

Demolition Man (1993)

The Descendants (2011)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Disaster Movie (2008)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Drinking Buddies (2013)

The Edge (1997)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Feel the Noise (2007)

The Firm (1993)

Flatliners (1990)

Forever My Girl (2018)

Freedomland (2006)

Fright Night (1985)

G (2005)

Garden State (2004)

Ghoulies (1985)

The Gift (2000)

Gigli (2003)

Glory (1989)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

Green Zone (2010)

Guarding Tess (1994)

Guess Who (2005)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hardball (2001)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Insider (1999)

Juno (2007)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Land of the Dead (2005)

The Last Waltz (1978)

Lawless (2012)

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Margin Call (2011)

The Meddler (2015)

Moby Doc (2021)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)

The Omen (1976)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

People Like Us (2012)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Platoon Leader (1988)

Predators (2010)

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Raid 2 (2014)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Roxanne (1987)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Sahara (2005)

The Saint (1997)

Savior for Sale (2021)

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood (2017)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Shine a Light (2008)

Shit & Champagne (2020)

Show Me the Picture (2019)

Single White Female (1992)

Spaced Invaders (1990)

The Square (2017)

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

Starship Troopers (1997)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Terminal (2004)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

To Catch a Thief (1955)

Transcendence (2014)

Trapped (2002)

Unstoppable (2010)

Vertical Limit (2000)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Woman in Black (2002)

March 3

The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere

Before Midnight (2013)

Oculus (2013)

March 4

Fresh (2022)

Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere

Benedetta (2021)

Lantern’s Lane (2021)

March 5

Stronger (2017)

March 6

Mark, Mary, & Some Other People (2021)

March 8

India Sweets & Spices (2021)

March 9

The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere



March 10

The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere

Domino Masters: Series Premiere

Good Trouble: Season 4a Premiere

American Refugee (2021)

March 12

Multiverse (2022)

March 14

Claws: Complete Season 4

Hell Hath No Fury (2021)

March 15

All Good Things (2010)

Nature Calls (2012)

You Can’t Kill Meme (2021)

March 16

Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere

Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere

Step (2017)

March 17

Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn (2021)

March 18

Life & Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere

Deep Water (2022)

Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere

Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20

March 19

Captains of Za’atari (2021)

I Know Who Killed Me (2007)

My Little Pony (2017)

March 22

American Song Contest: Series Premiere

March 23

Bloods: Season 2a

Summer Days, Summer Nights (2021)

Wrath of Man (2021)

March 25

Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere

American Siege (2022)

March 26

Mass (2021)

March 28

The Oscars

Monsters And Men (2018)

March 29

The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut (2013)

March 30

Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere

Killing Them Softly (2012)

March 31

First Day: Complete Season 2

Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Sadly, some of your favorites are also leaving Hulu this month. Since the clock is still ticking on some of these titles, stream them now before you have to pay to see them anywhere else!

March 4

Beirut (2018)

Iron Mask (2019)

March 11

I Met a Girl (2020)

March 12

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

March 13

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

March 14

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

March 15

The Master (2012)

Quills (2000)

Step (2017)

March 17

Gemini Man (2019)

March 20

G.I. Jane (1997)

March 23

The Addams Family (2019)

March 24

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

March 25

Judy (2019)

March 31

Airplane! (1980)

Ali (2001)

Almost Famous (2000)

Baby Mama (2008)

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Beaches (1988)

Beerfest (2006)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven’s 2nd (1993)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Benny & Joon (1993)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Blow (2001)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

Casualties of War (1989)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

The Crazies (2010)

Cujo (1983)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Dance Flick (2009)

Date Night (2010)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Dunston Checks In (1996)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

The Firm (1993)

Flatliners (1990)

The Freshman (1990)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Garden State (2004)

Ghoulies (1985)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

Grown Ups (2010)

Head of State (2003)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

The Holiday (2006)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

The Impossible (2012)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Jagged Edge (1985)

The King of Comedy (1983)

The Last Waltz (1978)

Lawless (2012)

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Major League (1989)E

Midnight In Paris (2011)

The Missing (2003)

Moon (2009)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Not Easily Broken (2009)

The Omen (1976)

Panic Room (2002)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Phenomenon (1996)

Platoon Leader (1988)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Safe (2012)

The Sandlot (1993)

Second Act (2018)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Single White Female (1992)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

The Squid and the Whale (2005)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Stick It (2006)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Sydney White (2007)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

The Wackness (2008)

When in Rome (2010)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Whiplash (2014)

Within (2016)

The Woman in Black (2002)

Want even more great shows to watch? Check out these titles that landed on Hulu in February.

Dollface

If you don’t remember the first season of this total gem of a series from the pre-pandemic times of streaming, here’s a refresher: Kat Dennings stars as Jules, who has just been dumped by her long-term, pretty terrible boyfriend. Heartbroken and lost, Jules attempts to reconnect with her old friend group that she had ditched for her boyfriend back in the day, and she gets off to a pretty rocky start. Season 2 finds Jules and her friends fresh out of lockdown and about to enter their thirties, navigating love, work and reentering the world together. Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky also star in this imaginative and relatable series. The entire second season of Dollface is out now on Hulu.

Watch Now

Pam & Tommy

Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in "the greatest love story ever sold" -- aka Hulu’s new series, Pam & Tommy. The eight-episode miniseries recounts the total real-life rollercoaster that Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee experienced after their sex tape was leaked. Pam & Tommy boasts a star-studded cast sporting vintage makeovers. Seth Rogen is stepping into the role of Rand Gauthier alongside his executive producer credit, while Nick Offerman plays his partner in crime. Andrew Dice Clay, Mozhan Marnò, Spencer Granese, Taylor Schilling and Pepi Sonuga also star in this Hulu Original. Catch Pam & Tommy, out now, with new episodes streaming weekly.



Watch Now

