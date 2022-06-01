The upgraded version Nintendo Switch OLED was released in October and instantly sold out to then join the PS5 and Xbox Series X in the category of hard-to-find gaming consoles. With the OLED in such high demand, you can still find some great deals on older Nintendo Switch consoles and a ton of Nintendo Switch video games. If you haven't had a chance to grab a Nintendo Switch console or your go-to video game titles, you might want to consider shopping Amazon's early Prime Day 2022 deals on select Switch consoles and games.

Right now, Amazon has the Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle with Mario Kart 8 on sale for $349. With its epic library of must-play games from Nintendo and various other publishers, Amazon rarely has markdowns on Switch products (let alone deals on console bundles). The Nintendo Switch is the perfect way to stay entertained on all your flights to your summer vacation destinations, so shop the best pre-Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Nintendo Switch products below.

The Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Amazon Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga If you haven't grabbed a copy Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for your PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch or Xbox yet, then this is your sign to treat yourself. After all, you can't beat a pre-Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal on a video game that combines Star Wars and Legos. $60 $46 Buy Now

Just Dance 2022 Amazon Just Dance 2022 Just Dance 2022 is a great way to stay active while avoiding the summer heat. Plus, it's a great game for your next party. $50 $20 Buy Now

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Amazon Pokemon Legends: Arceus Trek through the Hisui region and research a whole new facet of Pokemon lore in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Of course, you have to be wary of the alpha Pokemon while you keep track of all the upcoming space-time distortions. $60 $53 Buy Now

