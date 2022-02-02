Earlier this year, Apple launched its MagSafe battery pack-- a new accessory that utilizes the iPhone 13’s MagSafe technology to enable wireless charging. It’s similar to the Apple MagSafe charger, but this $99 battery pack is much more portable. It can attach directly to the back of any iPhone 13 or iPhone Pro model to wirelessly charge the phone's battery. But what does that mean for the fate of your old phone case?

MagSafe-compatible cases are a convenient option to keep your phone protected without interfering with the iPhone’s innovation. Despite Apple’s MagSafe battery pack just being released, the technology has been around long enough to establish the demand for MagSafe-friendly phone accessories, so there’s no shortage of stylish and convenient cases to choose from if you’re looking to make the leap. Here are our picks for the best iPhone 13 cases compatible with Apple’s new MagSafe battery pack.

Otterbox Commuter Series Magsafe Case Amazon Otterbox Commuter Series Magsafe Case The beloved Otterbox also has a MagSafe case compatible with iPhone 13. It's made with 35% recycled plastic that's grippy enough that it won't slip out of your hands, but can also slide in and out of your pocket with ease. Like other ultra-sturdy Otterbox cases, this shell has a lifetime guarantee. $39 Buy Now

MagSafe-Compatible Clear Case from KIKET Amazon MagSafe-Compatible Clear Case from KIKET If you tend to drop your phone (like most of us) but you still want to show off your new iPhone 13 Sierra Blue AND charge your phone at lightening speed, this MagSafe-Compatible Clear Case from KIKET will do the trick. $15 Buy Now

JASBON Slim Shockproof Phone Cover Amazon JASBON Slim Shockproof Phone Cover With the JASBON Slim Shockproof Phone Cover, you can expect automatic adsorption from the magnets for a fast and stable charge. Bonus: the grippy texture can keep you from dropping your phone, but if you do, not only is the front lip is high enough to protect the screen, it also comes with a screen protector. $19 Buy Now