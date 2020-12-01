Kate Spade Giving Tuesday Sale: Take 50% Off Everything!

The deals don't stop for Cyber Week! The Kate Spade Cyber Monday sale is still happening through Dec. 1, offering 50% off everything sitewide with the promo code DEALSDOTCOM. Get this deep discount on the fashion brand's iconic handbags, wallets, jewelry, shoes, clothing and accessories. Shipping and returns are free, too!

Kate Spade New York is also giving back for Giving Tuesday, donating 5% of net sales (up to a maximum donation of $256,000) to women's and girls' empowerment programs in Masoro, Rwanda, where the brand's On Purpose supplier is based. On Purpose is Kate Spade's social enterprise initiative, which integrates independent employee-owned handbag manufacturer Abahizi Rwanda into their normal supply chain. Abahizi Rwanda employs over 230 women from the local community and provides them with competitive wages, health benefits and education.

Jewel-Button Removable Faux-Fur Collar Metallic Twill Coat Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Jewel-Button Removable Faux-Fur Collar Metallic Twill Coat Kate Spade New York Treat yourself to this glamorous, chic twill coat for winter, featuring jewel-style buttons and a removable faux fur collar. REGULARLY $698 $349 at Kate Spade New York

Margaux Medium Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel Kate Spade New York The Margaux Medium Satchel is the perfect bag for anyone who wants a roomy style to store all their essentials for the day. REGULARLY $298 $149 at Kate Spade New York

Margaux Large Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Margaux Large Tote Kate Spade New York The Margaux Large Tote is a popular option for work and travel. REGULARLY $298 $149 at Kate Spade New York

Polly Medium Backpack Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Polly Medium Backpack Kate Spade New York The Polly Medium Backpack is a practical and stylish choice with large zipper and slide pockets. REGULARLY $348 $174 at Kate Spade New York

Infinite Medium Camera Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Infinite Medium Camera Bag Kate Spade New York The Infinite Medium Camera Bag would be a great gift this holiday season. This leather crossbody bag is so versatile and classic. REGULARLY $198 $99 at Kate Spade New York

Spencer Small Slim Bifold Wallet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Spencer Small Slim Bifold Wallet Kate Spade New York The Spencer Small Slim Bifold Wallet is only $49 for a limited time. REGULARLY $98 $49 at Kate Spade New York

Honey Flats Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Honey Flats Kate Spade New York Don't miss out on a great deal on the ballet-inspired Honey Flats. REGULARLY $128 $64 at Kate Spade New York

Brilliant Statements Mixed Baguette Ring Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Brilliant Statements Mixed Baguette Ring Kate Spade New York The perfect holiday party cocktail ring -- even if you're just celebrating from home. REGULARLY $118 $59 at Kate Spade New York

Pave Mini Huggies Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Pave Mini Huggies Kate Spade New York These Pave Mini Huggies are a great stocking stuffer. REGULARLY $48 $24 at Kate Spade New York

