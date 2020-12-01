Kate Spade Giving Tuesday Sale: Take 50% Off Everything!
The deals don't stop for Cyber Week! The Kate Spade Cyber Monday sale is still happening through Dec. 1, offering 50% off everything sitewide with the promo code DEALSDOTCOM. Get this deep discount on the fashion brand's iconic handbags, wallets, jewelry, shoes, clothing and accessories. Shipping and returns are free, too!
Kate Spade New York is also giving back for Giving Tuesday, donating 5% of net sales (up to a maximum donation of $256,000) to women's and girls' empowerment programs in Masoro, Rwanda, where the brand's On Purpose supplier is based. On Purpose is Kate Spade's social enterprise initiative, which integrates independent employee-owned handbag manufacturer Abahizi Rwanda into their normal supply chain. Abahizi Rwanda employs over 230 women from the local community and provides them with competitive wages, health benefits and education.
While you're shopping at Kate Spade, check out extended Cyber Monday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a co-worker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Rebecca Minkoff, Fenty Beauty, Draper James, Tory Burch and other major retailers.
Shop the Kate Spade sale and check out ET Style's top picks below.
RELATED CONTENT:
This Kate Spade Smartwatch Is Over $100 Off at Amazon's Cyber Monday
Rebecca Minkoff Cyber Monday Sale: Take Up to 45% Off Sitewide
Tory Burch Cyber Monday 2020: Get 30% Off Full-Price & More Deals
The Best Deals From Nordstrom Rack Cyber Monday Sale
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals From Amazon, Walmart, Macy's & More
Walmart Cyber Monday: Best 75 Deals on Apple, Google , 4K TVs & More
Best Cyber Monday Deals at Ulta Beauty to Shop Now
Best Cyber Monday Deals at Zulily: Save Up to 70% Off
Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals at Kohl's
The Best Deals From Nordstrom Rack Cyber Monday Sale
Best Cyber Monday Deals at Nordstrom -- UGG, Nike, Adidas and More