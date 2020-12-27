Shopping

Nordstrom Rack After-Christmas Sale: The Best Deals on UGG, Nike, Hunter and More

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom Rack

Clear the Rack! The Nordstrom Rack after-Christmas sale is offering an extra 25% off clearance items for up to 75% off total savings on select items.

It's an amazing opportunity to score deals on big brands such as UGG, Nike, Barefoot Dreams, Hunter, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff and more. Nordstrom Rack's gift shop is still live, too, and it's filled with items under $25 from Joe's Jeans, Slip, Free People, Michael Kors, Vans and more top brands. Plus, take an extra 25% off bedding, bath and home organization items through Jan. 17. Receive free shipping on orders over $89 and enjoy extended returns on holiday purchases. 

Check out all of Nordstrom Rack's after-Christmas deals and shop ET Style's top picks ahead.

High Waist Daily Leggings
Z by Zella
Z by Zella High Waist Daily Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
High Waist Daily Leggings
Z by Zella
Essential Z by Zella leggings for under $27.
Cozychic Ultra Lite Contrast Tipped Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Ultra Lite Contrast Tipped Cardigan
Nordstrom Rack
Cozychic Ultra Lite Contrast Tipped Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams
This Barefoot Dreams cardigan feels like their signature, super soft CozyChic throw. 
REGULARLY $120
Bow Wool Blend Tech Gloves
UGG
Bow Wool Blend Tech Glove
Nordstrom Rack
Bow Wool Blend Tech Gloves
UGG
These warm knit UGG gloves with a bow detail are a staple for winter.
REGULARLY $55
Fleece Funnel Neck Hoodie (Plus Size)
Nike
Fleece Funnel Neck Hoodie (Plus Size)
Nordstrom Rack
Fleece Funnel Neck Hoodie (Plus Size)
Nike
A classic funnel neck Nike hoodie pullover that's great for wearing while working out or lounging.
REGULARLY $50
Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot
Hunter
Hunter Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot
Hunter
Save 40% on the iconic Hunter rainboots. The waterproof design with glossy finish is a must-have.
REGULARLY $150
Round 57mm Sunglasses
Tom Ford
Tom Ford Round 57mm Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Round 57mm Sunglasses
Tom Ford
Get an amazing deal on Tom Ford sunnies. These rose-gold frames are so glamorous.
REGULARLY $395
Silk Sleep Mask
Slip
Slip Silk Sleep Mask
Nordstrom Rack
Silk Sleep Mask
Slip
Gift the luxurious silk eye mask from Slip. You don't want to miss this 50% discount.
REGULARLY $50
Riley Circle Bag
Frye
Riley Circle Bag
Nordstrom Rack
Riley Circle Bag
Frye
This Frye crossbody bag is a versatile buy for any season. The design features a removable shoulder strap and interior pocket.
REGULARLY $188
Tie Dye Drawstring Joggers
Theo and Spence
Tie Dye Drawstring Joggers
Nordstrom Rack
Tie Dye Drawstring Joggers
Theo and Spence
Stylish tie-dye joggers by Theo and Spence for under $25!
REGULARLY $58

