Nordstrom Rack After-Christmas Sale: The Best Deals on UGG, Nike, Hunter and More
Clear the Rack! The Nordstrom Rack after-Christmas sale is offering an extra 25% off clearance items for up to 75% off total savings on select items.
It's an amazing opportunity to score deals on big brands such as UGG, Nike, Barefoot Dreams, Hunter, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff and more. Nordstrom Rack's gift shop is still live, too, and it's filled with items under $25 from Joe's Jeans, Slip, Free People, Michael Kors, Vans and more top brands. Plus, take an extra 25% off bedding, bath and home organization items through Jan. 17. Receive free shipping on orders over $89 and enjoy extended returns on holiday purchases.
Shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Best Buy, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Vitamix, Fenty Beauty, Draper James and other major retailers.
Check out all of Nordstrom Rack's after-Christmas deals and shop ET Style's top picks ahead.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Deals at Target's After-Christmas Sale
Lululemon After-Christmas Sale -- Shop Markdowns on Leggings & More
All the Best After-Christmas Sales to Shop Now
Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale -- Save Up to 60% Off
Amazon Holiday Deals: Best Sales on Home Decor
Shop These Cookware and Kitchen Sales with Amazon's Holiday Deals
Kate Spade Surprise Sale -- Take Up to 75% Off!
Revolve Sale: Take Up to 75% Off with Last Call Sale
Coach Holiday Sale: Take Extra 15% Off Sale Styles
Nordstrom Designer Clearance Sale: Up to 60% Off Top Brands