Clear the Rack! The Nordstrom Rack after-Christmas sale is offering an extra 25% off clearance items for up to 75% off total savings on select items.

It's an amazing opportunity to score deals on big brands such as UGG, Nike, Barefoot Dreams, Hunter, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff and more. Nordstrom Rack's gift shop is still live, too, and it's filled with items under $25 from Joe's Jeans, Slip, Free People, Michael Kors, Vans and more top brands. Plus, take an extra 25% off bedding, bath and home organization items through Jan. 17. Receive free shipping on orders over $89 and enjoy extended returns on holiday purchases.

Shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Best Buy, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Vitamix, Fenty Beauty, Draper James and other major retailers.

Check out all of Nordstrom Rack's after-Christmas deals and shop ET Style's top picks ahead.

High Waist Daily Leggings Z by Zella Nordstrom Rack High Waist Daily Leggings Z by Zella Essential Z by Zella leggings for under $27. $26.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Cozychic Ultra Lite Contrast Tipped Cardigan Barefoot Dreams Nordstrom Rack Cozychic Ultra Lite Contrast Tipped Cardigan Barefoot Dreams This Barefoot Dreams cardigan feels like their signature, super soft CozyChic throw. REGULARLY $120 $33.73 at Nordstrom Rack

Bow Wool Blend Tech Gloves UGG Nordstrom Rack Bow Wool Blend Tech Gloves UGG These warm knit UGG gloves with a bow detail are a staple for winter. REGULARLY $55 $24.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Fleece Funnel Neck Hoodie (Plus Size) Nike Nordstrom Rack Fleece Funnel Neck Hoodie (Plus Size) Nike A classic funnel neck Nike hoodie pullover that's great for wearing while working out or lounging. REGULARLY $50 $41.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot Hunter Nordstrom Rack Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot Hunter Save 40% on the iconic Hunter rainboots. The waterproof design with glossy finish is a must-have. REGULARLY $150 $89.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Round 57mm Sunglasses Tom Ford Nordstrom Rack Round 57mm Sunglasses Tom Ford Get an amazing deal on Tom Ford sunnies. These rose-gold frames are so glamorous. REGULARLY $395 $119.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Silk Sleep Mask Slip Nordstrom Rack Silk Sleep Mask Slip Gift the luxurious silk eye mask from Slip. You don't want to miss this 50% discount. REGULARLY $50 $24.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Riley Circle Bag Frye Nordstrom Rack Riley Circle Bag Frye This Frye crossbody bag is a versatile buy for any season. The design features a removable shoulder strap and interior pocket. REGULARLY $188 $74.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Tie Dye Drawstring Joggers Theo and Spence Nordstrom Rack Tie Dye Drawstring Joggers Theo and Spence Stylish tie-dye joggers by Theo and Spence for under $25! REGULARLY $58 $24.97 at Nordstrom Rack

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals at Target's After-Christmas Sale

Lululemon After-Christmas Sale -- Shop Markdowns on Leggings & More

All the Best After-Christmas Sales to Shop Now

Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale -- Save Up to 60% Off

Amazon Holiday Deals: Best Sales on Home Decor

Shop These Cookware and Kitchen Sales with Amazon's Holiday Deals

Kate Spade Surprise Sale -- Take Up to 75% Off!

Revolve Sale: Take Up to 75% Off with Last Call Sale

Coach Holiday Sale: Take Extra 15% Off Sale Styles

Nordstrom Designer Clearance Sale: Up to 60% Off Top Brands