Rebecca Minkoff Cyber Monday Sale: Take Up to 45% Off Sitewide

Rebecca Minkoff is having a crazy Cyber Monday sale. The brand is offering up to 45% off sitewide on their website. Take 30% off when you spend $150 with promo code TAKE30, 35% off $250 with code TAKE35 and 45% off $350 with code TAKE45.

The deep discounts apply to a ton of fashion-forward favorites from the designer brand, including already on-sale items. Shop cute dresses, shoes and, of course, the brand's iconic handbag styles, from the quilted leather satchel to the M.A.C. crossbody bag.

Check out additional Cyber Monday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a co-worker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Vitamix, Fenty Beauty, Draper James, Tory Burch and other major retailers.

Get shopping with our favorite finds from the Rebecca Minkoff Cyber Monday sale.

M.A.C. Crossbody Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca MInkoff M.A.C. Crossbody Rebecca Minkoff The M.A.C. Crossbody is the classic Rebecca Minkoff handbag. This is the perfect bag for day or night. REGULARLY $298 $185 at Rebecca Minkoff

Edie Top Handle Satchel Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Edie Top Handle Satchel Rebecca Minkoff We love the elegant quilted Edie Top Handle Satchel with optional chain shoulder strap. REGULARLY $248 $215 at Rebecca Minkoff

Stella North South Tote Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Stella North South Tote Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff Stella North South Tote is only $69 and a whopping $129 off the retail price. REGULARLY $198 $69 at Rebecca Minkoff

Pippa Duffle Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Duffle Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Duffle comes in nutmeg and resembles a doctors bag. This bag is $209 off the retail price. REGULARLY $348 $139 at Rebecca Minkoff

Love Too Micro Bag Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Love Too Micro Bag Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Love Too Micro Bag comes in croc embossed leather with a removable, adjustable strap. Get this handbag for $99 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $198 $99 at Rebecca Minkoff

Medium Julian Backpack Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkhoff Medium Julian Backpack Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff textured leather backpack is perfect for days on the go. This backpack comes in three different colors: acorn, black and deep midnight. REGULARLY $248 $129 at Rebecca Minkoff

Karlie Studded Hobo Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Karlie Studded Hobo Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff Karlie Studded Hobo is 50% off and perfect as an addition to your fall wardrobe. REGULARLY $348 $169 at Rebecca Minkoff

Serafina Dress Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Serafina Dress Rebecca Minkoff Looking for a new dress? This floaty printed boho-style number is perfect for fall weather and come in sizes XXS-XXL. This dress is $129 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $198 $69 at Rebecca Minkoff

Candance Sandal Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Candance Sandal Rebecca Minkoff You don’t have to twist our arm to score these braided, block-heel stunners before they sell out. REGULARLY $165 $79 at Rebecca Minkoff

Pax Blazer Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Pax Blazer Rebecca Minkoff The details on this blazer seal the deal for us: brushed herringbone, slightly ruffled sleeves and a loose-but-flattering cut. REGULARLY $328 $99 at Rebecca Minkoff

