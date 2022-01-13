Shopping

Amazon Sale: Save up to 40% Off Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Peter White/WireImage/Getty Images

Right now, Amazon's Sale is churning out major markdowns on some of our favorite designers -- including Rebecca Minkoff. Amazon has an incredible selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags on sale and we've picked out a variety of styles that you can save $100s on and up to 40% off. 

Right now, the amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags include crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles. As we get closer to fall, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.

Beyond Rebecca Minkoff, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

If you're looking for even more deals, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out ET Style's top picks for Rebecca Minkoff bags with Amazon's Sale.

Rebecca Minkoff Darren Top Zip Satchel
Rebecca Minkoff Darren Top Zip Satchel
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Darren Top Zip Satchel
This Rebecca Minkoff Darren Top Zip Satchel doubles as a handbag and a crossbody. 
$298$280
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Mini Saddle Crossbody
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Mini Saddle Crossbody
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Mini Saddle Crossbody
Save 30% on this Rebecca Minkoff Megan Mini Saddle Crossbody. 
$198$139
Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo
Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo
This super affordable Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo pebbled leather handbag is a must-have.
$278$150
Rebecca Minkoff Chain Tote Crossbody Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Chain Tote Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Chain Tote Crossbody Bag
This Rebecca Minkoff Chain Tote Crossbody Bag is compact and small, but makes a big statement!
$140$125
Rebecca Minkoff Edie Nylon Jumbo Shoulder Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Edie Nylon Jumbo Shoulder
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Edie Nylon Jumbo Shoulder Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Edie Nylon Jumbo Shoulder Bag is the perfect size to carry your essentials to run errands or for a night out.
$228$183
Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Leo Clutch
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch
Stylish meets practical with Rebecca Minkoff's Women's Leo Clutch. Perfect for going out -- it holds just enough of what you need. 
$148$135
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Envelope Phone Crossbody Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Envelope Phone Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Envelope Phone Crossbody Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Envelope Phone Crossbody Bag is available in four different colors -- Pink, Black, Caramel and Jungle.
$148$93
Rebecca Minkoff Chain Hobo
Rebecca Minkoff Chain Hobo
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Chain Hobo
It's finally the season for suede. Shop now to get this classic hobo silhouette for more than $100 off the regular price.
$298$163
Rebecca Minkoff Bowie Small Nylon Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Bowie Small Nylon Tote
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Bowie Small Nylon Tote
This bag features Rebecca Minkoff's signature dome studs and dual shoulder straps. 
$158$75
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Mini Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Mini Feed Bag
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Mini Feed Bag
This adorably fabulous bag is everything you like about feed bags only smaller. This one features stud embellishments. 
$198$113
Rebecca Minkoff Michelle Hobo
Rebecca Minkoff Michelle Hobo
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Michelle Hobo
We love the slouchy style of this Rebecca Minkoff Michelle Hobo bag for the winter.
$278$187

