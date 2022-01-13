Amazon Sale: Save up to 40% Off Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Right now, Amazon's Sale is churning out major markdowns on some of our favorite designers -- including Rebecca Minkoff. Amazon has an incredible selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags on sale and we've picked out a variety of styles that you can save $100s on and up to 40% off.

Right now, the amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags include crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles. As we get closer to fall, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.

Beyond Rebecca Minkoff, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

If you're looking for even more deals, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out ET Style's top picks for Rebecca Minkoff bags with Amazon's Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Very Best Amazon Deals 2022: Shop 50+ Sale Items

Shop Kate Spade's Designer Deals and Take an Extra 30% Off Sale Items

Amazon's Best Deals on Kate Spade Handbags, Totes, Purses and More

Coach Outlet Fresh Start Sale: The Best Deals on Bags, Shoes, and More

Amazon's New Year, New You Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

The Best Mattress Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 50% at Casper, Mattress Firm, Nectar and More

The Best Apple Deals Available Right Now: Where to Save on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads and More