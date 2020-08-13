Amazon Sale: Take Up to 75% off Sandals from See by Chloe, TOMS, Lucky and More
If you haven’t already, now’s the time to grab a fresh pair of sandals for the summer season with Amazon's Big Summer Sale at up to 75% off. We’re excited about footwear trends that we can get behind like comfortable sport sandals and the chic return of flip flops. The Amazon Summer Sale has tons of fashion brands to shop and awesome sale prices on select styles.
With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this is a great opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Frye, Vera Bradley,Levi’s and Adidas.
We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including luggage, travel gear, handbags, dresses, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.
Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for summer sandals, and keep checking back this week for more deals from Amazon's Big Summer Sale.
These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are MAJOR for a minor price.
These black espadrilles are stylish for summer.
These stylish Uggs Braelynn Flat Sandals come in three colors: black, rose gold and pink. They are also 67% off, while supplies last.
These wedge espadrilles have a wraparound tie and are perfect for summer.
These TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals are made in 12 different colors and fabrics. There is something for every woman.
These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert.
These Dolce Vita Women's Noles Double Strap Slide sandals come in black and natural. These sandals boast a leather cowhide heel.
These Croc Heels Open Toe Sandals come in three colors: black, pink and silver.
Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades.
The Lucky Brand Garston Flat Sandal come in 27 different colors, so there is literally something for everyone under $40.
The SCHUTZ Women's Rina Sandals come in honey brown and have a 3.5" heel.
The comfy, ugly-cute Sketchers sandal you didn't know you needed.
