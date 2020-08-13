If you haven’t already, now’s the time to grab a fresh pair of sandals for the summer season with Amazon's Big Summer Sale at up to 75% off. We’re excited about footwear trends that we can get behind like comfortable sport sandals and the chic return of flip flops. The Amazon Summer Sale has tons of fashion brands to shop and awesome sale prices on select styles.

With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this is a great opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Frye, Vera Bradley,Levi’s and Adidas.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including luggage, travel gear, handbags, dresses, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for summer sandals, and keep checking back this week for more deals from Amazon's Big Summer Sale.

Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe Amazon Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are MAJOR for a minor price. REGULARLY $215 $129 at Amazon

Women's Charlotte Wedge Soludos Amazon Women's Charlotte Wedge Soludos These black espadrilles are stylish for summer. REGULARLY $125.03 $31.80 at Amazon

Braelynn Flat Sandal UGG Amazon Braelynn Flat Sandal UGG These stylish Uggs Braelynn Flat Sandals come in three colors: black, rose gold and pink. They are also 67% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $120 $40.20 at Amazon

Women's Lyon Wedge Espadrilles Soludos Amazon Women's Lyon Wedge Espadrilles Soludos These wedge espadrilles have a wraparound tie and are perfect for summer. REGULARLY $182.32 $94.95 at Amazon

Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals TOMS Amazon Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals TOMS These TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals are made in 12 different colors and fabrics. There is something for every woman. ORIGINALLY $89 $53.81 at Amazon

Women's Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge Soludos Amazon Women's Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge Soludos These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. REGULARLY $154.99 $62.99 at Amazon

Women's Noles Double Strap Slides Dolce Vita Amazon Women's Noles Double Strap Slides Dolce Vita These Dolce Vita Women's Noles Double Strap Slide sandals come in black and natural. These sandals boast a leather cowhide heel. REGULARLY $122 $85.40 at Amazon

Heels Open Toe Sandals Crocs Amazon Heels Open Toe Sandals Crocs These Croc Heels Open Toe Sandals come in three colors: black, pink and silver. REGULARLY $44.99 $30.99 at Amazon

Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand Amazon Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. REGULARLY $99 $37.77 at Amazon

Garston Flat Sandal Lucky Brand Amazon Garston Flat Sandal Lucky Brand The Lucky Brand Garston Flat Sandal come in 27 different colors, so there is literally something for everyone under $40. REGULARLY $79 $37.21 at Amazon

Rina Sandals SCHUTZ Amazon Rina Sandals SCHUTZ The SCHUTZ Women's Rina Sandals come in honey brown and have a 3.5" heel. REGULARLY $175 $122.50 at Amazon

Tippie Sandals Steven by Steve Madden Amazon Tippie Sandals Steven by Steve Madden REGULARLY $101 $53.03 at Amazon

On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal Skechers Amazon On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal Skechers The comfy, ugly-cute Sketchers sandal you didn't know you needed. REGULARLY $50 $28.48 at Amazon

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes, Bags and More

DSW Sale: Take 25% Off Select Styles of Vans, Nike, Adidas and More

10 Best Running Shoes for Women

Katy Perry Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Shoes and Handbags