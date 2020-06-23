Shopping

The Best Deals on Sneakers From the Amazon Summer Sale

By Marisa Runyon‍
Amazon Best Sneaker Deals
If there's one item that's ubiquitous in everyone's closet, it's a go-to pair of sneakers. Whether you love to throw them on with a flowy dress or are a gym rat who loves to collect new styles for your workouts, the Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- has tons of options to shop. 

We shopped this massive sale for you and rounded up our picks from Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and more. 

The sale kicked off Monday with deals on everything from apparel to luggage, and we've found amazing deals on essentials and designer pieces from Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch to name a few. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for both men and women, and keep checking back for more deals from Amazon's Summer Sale. 

Superga Women's 2790 Acotw
Superga
Superga Women's 2790 Acotw
Amazon
Superga Women's 2790 Acotw
Superga

Fashion-forward canvas sneaker for everyday style.

Women's Sunrise Sunset Sneakers
Soludos
Soludos Women's Sunrise Sunset Sneakers
Amazon
Women's Sunrise Sunset Sneakers
Soludos

Sunrise and sunset embroidered sneakers are perfect for summer.

Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Amazon
Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney

Bright, comfortable textured knit workout shoes with rubber sole and cushioned heel. 

REGULARLY $230

Women's Low-Top Trainers
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Women's Low-Top Trainers
Amazon
Women's Low-Top Trainers
Cole Haan

The perfect city sneaker. 

REGULARLY $150

Smash Sneaker
Puma
PUMA Women's Smash V2 Sneaker
Amazon
Smash Sneaker
Puma

This classic styles comes in a variety of color options.

Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Amazon
Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Adidas

Running shoes that'll keep up with your active lifestyle. 

REGULARLY $140

Women's Smash V2 Sneaker
Puma
PUMA Women's Smash V2 Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Smash V2 Sneaker
Puma

Chic skater vibes. 

REGULARLY $55

ASICS Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe
ASICS
ASICS women's walking shoe black and white
Amazon
ASICS Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe
ASICS

This ASCIS walking shoe is perfect for everyday wear both around town and during your exercise routine.

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

