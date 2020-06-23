The Best Deals on Sneakers From the Amazon Summer Sale

If there's one item that's ubiquitous in everyone's closet, it's a go-to pair of sneakers. Whether you love to throw them on with a flowy dress or are a gym rat who loves to collect new styles for your workouts, the Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- has tons of options to shop.

We shopped this massive sale for you and rounded up our picks from Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and more.

The sale kicked off Monday with deals on everything from apparel to luggage, and we've found amazing deals on essentials and designer pieces from Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch to name a few.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for both men and women, and keep checking back for more deals from Amazon's Summer Sale.

Superga Women's 2790 Acotw Superga Amazon Superga Women's 2790 Acotw Superga Fashion-forward canvas sneaker for everyday style. $27 and up

Women's Sunrise Sunset Sneakers Soludos Amazon Women's Sunrise Sunset Sneakers Soludos Sunrise and sunset embroidered sneakers are perfect for summer. $88.61 and up

Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney Amazon Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney Bright, comfortable textured knit workout shoes with rubber sole and cushioned heel. REGULARLY $230 $172.50 at Amazon

Women's Low-Top Trainers Cole Haan Amazon Women's Low-Top Trainers Cole Haan The perfect city sneaker. REGULARLY $150 $63 at Amazon

Smash Sneaker Puma Amazon Smash Sneaker Puma This classic styles comes in a variety of color options. $19.99 and up at Amazon

Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe Adidas Amazon Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe Adidas Running shoes that'll keep up with your active lifestyle. REGULARLY $140 $51.74 at Amazon

ASICS Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe ASICS Amazon ASICS Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe ASICS This ASCIS walking shoe is perfect for everyday wear both around town and during your exercise routine. $52 at Amazon

