Summer makes it the perfect time to shop for a new designer handbag to enjoy the upcoming warmer months. While you're starting to fill your wardrobe with summer fashion pieces like chic lightweight dresses and stylish sandals, let's not forget about handbags!

Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon has many great early Prime Day deals on handbags from our favorite brands like Coach, Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein and many more.

You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag, Amazon has tons of options for all of your fashion needs. Plus, you can find fashionable handbag styles in different shapes, sizes, and colors to match any summer look.

Below, shop the best early Prime Day deals on designer bags below for Summer 2023.

Michael Kors Tote Amazon Michael Kors Tote You can get the signature Michael Kors tote and save now on any of the four different color options. $198 $141 Shop Now

The Sak De Young Amazon The Sak De Young The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone. $139 $63 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT

19 Handbags for Summer 2023 That Are Both Stylish and Practical

Save 50% on Coach's Summer Sandals, Handbags, Accessories and More

Save Up to 50% on Camila Mendes and Jennifer Lopez's Go-To Handbags

These Incredibly Stylish Coach Bags Are Made From Scraps

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Designer Sunglasses — Shop Top Summer Styles

Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are Up to 50% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day: Shop the Must-Have Styles on Sale for Summer

The 50 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now

These Incredibly Stylish Coach Bags Are Made From Scraps

The 15 Best Toiletry Bags for On-the-Go Organization

Save 30% on Samsonite's Best Suitcases and Travel Bags for 4th of July

The Best TikTok-Approved Summer Fashion Picks at Amazon

Macy's Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Women's Fashion & Accessories

15 Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear This Summer

Shop the Best Summer Dresses on Amazon Under $100

15 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Style and Budget