The Best Designer Handbag Deals on Amazon To Shop Ahead of Prime Day — Coach, Kate Spade and More
Summer makes it the perfect time to shop for a new designer handbag to enjoy the upcoming warmer months. While you're starting to fill your wardrobe with summer fashion pieces like chic lightweight dresses and stylish sandals, let's not forget about handbags!
Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon has many great early Prime Day deals on handbags from our favorite brands like Coach, Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein and many more.
You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag, Amazon has tons of options for all of your fashion needs. Plus, you can find fashionable handbag styles in different shapes, sizes, and colors to match any summer look.
Below, shop the best early Prime Day deals on designer bags below for Summer 2023.
You will be ready for work or play with this leather The Sak Bolinas Satchel.
You can get the signature Michael Kors tote and save now on any of the four different color options.
This crossbody bag combines summer tones with a new style.
This medium sized handbag from Aldo is the perfect fit for everyday life.
Stay in style with this pretty in pink shoulder bag from Calvin Klein.
This elegant bag can be dressed up or down for any summer occasion.
Stay organized with this shoulder bag that is perfect to bring to work or to everyday outtings.
The dividers inside the small crossbody allow for ease of grabbing what is needed. Great for a day of travel.
Elevate your style with this tote bag and wristlet set from Tory Burch.
A quality leather handbag from Frye? And it's on sale? Say no more because you've found your new everyday bag.
The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone.
This lightweight and roomy Vera Bradley tote can be used as a work bag, a travel companion, or an everyday tote.
