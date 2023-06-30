Shop

The Best Designer Handbag Deals on Amazon To Shop Ahead of Prime Day — Coach, Kate Spade and More

By ETonline Staff
Summer makes it the perfect time to shop for a new designer handbag to enjoy the upcoming warmer months. While you're starting to fill your wardrobe with summer fashion pieces like chic lightweight dresses and stylish sandals, let's not forget about handbags!

Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon has many great early Prime Day deals on handbags from our favorite brands like Coach, Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein and many more.

You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag, Amazon has tons of options for all of your fashion needs. Plus, you can find fashionable handbag styles in different shapes, sizes, and colors to match any summer look. 

Below, shop the best early Prime Day deals on designer bags below for Summer 2023. 

The Sak Bolinas Leather Satchel
The Sak Bolinas Leather Satchel
Amazon
The Sak Bolinas Leather Satchel

You will be ready for work or play with this leather The Sak Bolinas Satchel.

$239$143
Michael Kors Tote
Michael Kors Tote
Amazon
Michael Kors Tote

You can get the signature Michael Kors tote and save now on any of the four different color options. 

$198$141
Kate Spade New York Spencer Double Zip Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Spencer Double Zip Dome Crossbody
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Spencer Double Zip Dome Crossbody

This crossbody bag combines summer tones with a new style. 

$198$125
ALDO Women's Legoirii Tote Bag
ALDO Women's Legoirii Tote Bag
Amazon
ALDO Women's Legoirii Tote Bag

This medium sized handbag from Aldo is the perfect fit for everyday life.

$65$40
Calvin Klein Holly Top Zip Shoulder Bag
Calvin Klein Holly Top Zip Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Calvin Klein Holly Top Zip Shoulder Bag

Stay in style with this pretty in pink shoulder bag from Calvin Klein.

$158$87
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder
Amazon
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder

This elegant bag can be dressed up or down for any summer occasion. 

$148$134
Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag
Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag

Stay organized with this shoulder bag that is perfect to bring to work or to everyday outtings.

$190$169
Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Crossbody Leather Handbag
Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Crossbody Leather Handbag
Amazon
Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Crossbody Leather Handbag

The dividers inside the small crossbody allow for ease of grabbing what is needed. Great for a day of travel.

$99$76
Tory Burch Women's Blake Tote
Tory Burch Women's Blake Tote
Amazon
Tory Burch Women's Blake Tote

Elevate your style with this tote bag and wristlet set from Tory Burch.

$318$280
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Amazon
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag

A quality leather handbag from Frye? And it's on sale? Say no more because you've found your new everyday bag.

$388$238
The Sak De Young
The Sak De Young
Amazon
The Sak De Young

The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone.

$139$63
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Vera Tote Bag

This lightweight and roomy Vera Bradley tote can be used as a work bag, a travel companion, or an everyday tote.

$155$66

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

