The 18 Best Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals: Shop Pillows, Comforters, Duvets, Sheets, Blankets and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Best Early Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals You Can Shop Now
It's said that nearly one-third of life is spent in bed. That means, in addition to getting a supportive mattress, upgrading those worn sheets and replacing that much-loved comforter is worth the investment. Making your bed into a nighttime oasis doesn't need to be costly, because right now Amazon is offering outstanding Prime Day deals on bedding.

Starting Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12, Amazon Prime Day is offering shoppers amazing deals that include markdowns on luxurious, trendy and modern bedding essentials. 

The right bedding can make you feel like you're going to bed and snuggling up with a cloud, but it also sets the stage for all the decor in your bedroom. We've found sheets and pillows that are not only ultra-comfortable but also chic and will make your bed pop. Since it's summer, we've also found Prime Day deals on cooling blankets and cooling sheets made from moisture-wicking materials for all the hot sleepers. 

Bedding deals aren't the only great discounts to be found during Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we've found incredible deals on appliances, beauty, skincare and makeup, the latest tech, gaming consoles, plus accessories, clothing, shoes for women, handbags and more.

The only problem with these bedding discount finds is that it'll be even harder to leave your bed in the morning after upgrading to these comfy, cozy options. Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on bedding.

Weekender Gel Memory Foam Pillow
Weekender Gel Memory Foam Pillow
Amazon
Weekender Gel Memory Foam Pillow

This ventilated pillow with cooling gel will keep you cool and dry throughout the night. It's made with memory foam so you'll have a comfortable place to lay your head.

$32$21
Sonoro Kate 1000 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheets Set
Sonoro Kate Bed Sheet Set
Amazon
Sonoro Kate 1000 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheets Set

The ultra-soft 100% cotton sheet set with a 1000 thread count is both comfy and durable. You can also choose from six sheet colors when purchasing this luxurious bundle.

$79$67
Bedbay Taupe Queen Comforter Set
Bedbay Taupe Queen Comforter Set
Amazon
Bedbay Taupe Queen Comforter Set

Giving boho chic vibes, this bedding set can add coziness to any bedroom. The set comes with two shams and a comforter that both have adorable pom-pom hems. 

$64$51
Dinjoy Shaggy Rainbow Duvet Cover Set
Dinjoy Shaggy Rainbow Duvet Cover Set
Amazon
Dinjoy Shaggy Rainbow Duvet Cover Set

This fuzzy and colorful duvet set with two matching pillowcases will add a whimsical touch to any room. 

$46$23
Lane Linen Bamboo Bed Sheets
Lane Linen Bamboo Bed Sheets
Amazon
Lane Linen Bamboo Bed Sheets

Bamboo sheets have cooling properties to help you sleep comfortably through summer nights. Choose from 14 colors of these moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating sheets. 

$43$34
puredown Goose Down Comforter
puredown Goose Down Comforter
Amazon
puredown Goose Down Comforter

Filled with goose down and feathers, this cozy down comforter is a great option to fill any duvet.

$354$283
Bedsure Pink Clay Duvet Cover
Bedsure Pink Clay Duvet Cover
Amazon
Bedsure Pink Clay Duvet Cover

This extra-soft duvet cover comes in 24 beautiful color options. You'll also get two matching pillow shams with your purchase.

$55$33
Repreconf Cozy Checkerboard Throw Blanket
Repreconf Cozy Checkerboard Throw Blanket
Amazon
Repreconf Cozy Checkerboard Throw Blanket

A chic checkerboard print throw blanket will look great lying across the foot of your bed while also keeping you warm during the night. 

$40$32
CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set
CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set
Amazon
CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set

Breathable and lightweight, this comforter set will help you feel cool on summer days. The highly-rated set comes in three color options.

$50$30
Pure Era Jersey Knit 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set
Pure Era Jersey Knit 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set
Amazon
Pure Era Jersey Knit 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set

Using cozy cotton t-shirt fabric, these sheets become even softer after each wash. The set includes a fitted sheet, flat top sheet and two pillowcases. 

$80$64
Oli Anderson Tufted Duvet Bedding Set
Oli Anderson Tufted Duvet Bedding Set
Amazon
Oli Anderson Tufted Duvet Bedding Set

How adorable is this embroidered bedding set that comes with a duvet cover and two pillow shams? You can pick from your choice of six colors. 

$66$29
Elegant Comfort Softest and Coziest 6-Piece Sheet Set
Elegant Comfort Softest and Coziest 6-Piece Sheet Set
Amazon
Elegant Comfort Softest and Coziest 6-Piece Sheet Set

This wrinkle-free microfiber sheet set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and four pillow cases. 

$27$20
Bedsure Queen Boho Comforter Set
Bedsure Queen Boho Comforter Set
Amazon
Bedsure Queen Boho Comforter Set

Made from microfiber, this tufted bedding set is soft and breathable. Available in multiple colors, the set comes with a comforter and two matching shams. 

$63$38
Phantoscope Cooling Memory Foam Pillow (Pack of 2)
Phantoscope Cooling Memory Foam Pillow
Amazon
Phantoscope Cooling Memory Foam Pillow (Pack of 2)

Great for hot summer nights, this memory foam pillow has soft cooling gel inside so you won't overheat. 

$49$35
Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon
Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Those that take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are more gentle on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor. 

$40$19
BedLuxury Memory Foam Mattress Topper
BedLuxury Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Amazon
BedLuxury Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Don't have the budget to replace your uncomfortable mattress right now? A mattress topper with high-density memory foam can make all the difference.  

$200$133
WITH COUPON
Easeland Cooling Blanket
Easeland Cooling Blanket
Amazon
Easeland Cooling Blanket

Designed for hot sleepers, this cooling blanket is made of fabric that can absorb body heat. While reviews are limited, it currently has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. 

$36$29
Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert (Pack of 2)
Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert (Pack of 2)
Amazon
Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert (Pack of 2)

If you get any decorative pillow covers to go with your bedding, don't forget the pillow inserts. 

$22$14

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

