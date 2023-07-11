It's said that nearly one-third of life is spent in bed. That means, in addition to getting a supportive mattress, upgrading those worn sheets and replacing that much-loved comforter is worth the investment. Making your bed into a nighttime oasis doesn't need to be costly, because right now Amazon is offering outstanding Prime Day deals on bedding.

Starting Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12, Amazon Prime Day is offering shoppers amazing deals that include markdowns on luxurious, trendy and modern bedding essentials.

Shop Amazon Bedding Deals

The right bedding can make you feel like you're going to bed and snuggling up with a cloud, but it also sets the stage for all the decor in your bedroom. We've found sheets and pillows that are not only ultra-comfortable but also chic and will make your bed pop. Since it's summer, we've also found Prime Day deals on cooling blankets and cooling sheets made from moisture-wicking materials for all the hot sleepers.

Bedding deals aren't the only great discounts to be found during Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we've found incredible deals on appliances, beauty, skincare and makeup, the latest tech, gaming consoles, plus accessories, clothing, shoes for women, handbags and more.

The only problem with these bedding discount finds is that it'll be even harder to leave your bed in the morning after upgrading to these comfy, cozy options. Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on bedding.

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Those that take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are more gentle on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor. $40 $19 Shop Now

Easeland Cooling Blanket Amazon Easeland Cooling Blanket Designed for hot sleepers, this cooling blanket is made of fabric that can absorb body heat. While reviews are limited, it currently has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. $36 $29 Shop Now

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day Starts Now! Shop the Best Deals Only Available Today

The 20 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Women's Bras and Underwear

Save 40% on 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' Official Guide

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Sunscreen for Every Skin Type

The 40 Best Beauty Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50

The 75 Absolute Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now