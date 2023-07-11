The 18 Best Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals: Shop Pillows, Comforters, Duvets, Sheets, Blankets and More
It's said that nearly one-third of life is spent in bed. That means, in addition to getting a supportive mattress, upgrading those worn sheets and replacing that much-loved comforter is worth the investment. Making your bed into a nighttime oasis doesn't need to be costly, because right now Amazon is offering outstanding Prime Day deals on bedding.
Starting Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12, Amazon Prime Day is offering shoppers amazing deals that include markdowns on luxurious, trendy and modern bedding essentials.
The right bedding can make you feel like you're going to bed and snuggling up with a cloud, but it also sets the stage for all the decor in your bedroom. We've found sheets and pillows that are not only ultra-comfortable but also chic and will make your bed pop. Since it's summer, we've also found Prime Day deals on cooling blankets and cooling sheets made from moisture-wicking materials for all the hot sleepers.
Bedding deals aren't the only great discounts to be found during Amazon Prime Day 2023.
The only problem with these bedding discount finds is that it'll be even harder to leave your bed in the morning after upgrading to these comfy, cozy options. Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on bedding.
This ventilated pillow with cooling gel will keep you cool and dry throughout the night. It's made with memory foam so you'll have a comfortable place to lay your head.
The ultra-soft 100% cotton sheet set with a 1000 thread count is both comfy and durable. You can also choose from six sheet colors when purchasing this luxurious bundle.
Giving boho chic vibes, this bedding set can add coziness to any bedroom. The set comes with two shams and a comforter that both have adorable pom-pom hems.
This fuzzy and colorful duvet set with two matching pillowcases will add a whimsical touch to any room.
Bamboo sheets have cooling properties to help you sleep comfortably through summer nights. Choose from 14 colors of these moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating sheets.
Filled with goose down and feathers, this cozy down comforter is a great option to fill any duvet.
This extra-soft duvet cover comes in 24 beautiful color options. You'll also get two matching pillow shams with your purchase.
A chic checkerboard print throw blanket will look great lying across the foot of your bed while also keeping you warm during the night.
Breathable and lightweight, this comforter set will help you feel cool on summer days. The highly-rated set comes in three color options.
Using cozy cotton t-shirt fabric, these sheets become even softer after each wash. The set includes a fitted sheet, flat top sheet and two pillowcases.
How adorable is this embroidered bedding set that comes with a duvet cover and two pillow shams? You can pick from your choice of six colors.
This wrinkle-free microfiber sheet set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and four pillow cases.
Made from microfiber, this tufted bedding set is soft and breathable. Available in multiple colors, the set comes with a comforter and two matching shams.
Great for hot summer nights, this memory foam pillow has soft cooling gel inside so you won't overheat.
Those that take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are more gentle on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor.
Don't have the budget to replace your uncomfortable mattress right now? A mattress topper with high-density memory foam can make all the difference.
Designed for hot sleepers, this cooling blanket is made of fabric that can absorb body heat. While reviews are limited, it currently has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.
If you get any decorative pillow covers to go with your bedding, don't forget the pillow inserts.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
