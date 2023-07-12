Shop

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sneakers Deals for Men: Shop New Balance, Adidas and More

By Larry Stansbury
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Men Sneaker Deals
Getty

There's always a good excuse to add a new pair of sneakers to your wardrobe, and what better excuse than the deep discounts that come with Amazon Prime Day?

Whether you wear them to run errands, head to the gym, or go on a leisurely walk with the family, the right pair of tennis shoes can keep your feet comfy and cozy all day. Right now is potentially one of the best times to shop for new kicks because of all the amazing shoe deals during Prime Day 2023.

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals

There's only one day left of the epic Amazon Prime Day Sale, where you can find tons of sneaker deals for men. If you’re looking for a summer running shoe, a gift for a friend, or treating yourself, all sneaker lovers can find major discounts on a variety of styles up to 60% off. There are shoes that are made for walking, while other more stylish pairs complement your outfit. You’re sure to find sneakers that will match your gym outfit during a workout or jeans for a casual night out. There's nothing like having a pair of kicks to show off your personality.

There’s also a wide variety of sneaker deals on your favorite brands like Adidas, New Balance, Reebok, Saucony and many more. On the last day of Prime Day, you can score major markdowns on sneakers with nearly endless options to choose from, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered and rounded up some of the best deals on sneakers for men to shop, many under $100.

Check out the best Amazon Prime 2023 shoe and sneaker deals for men to shop now.

Best Amazon Prime Day Sneaker Deals

Adidas Originals Men's NMD_r1 Sneaker
adidas Originals Men's NMD_r1 Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Originals Men's NMD_r1 Sneaker

Get your hands on these lightweight Adidas NMD knit sneakers that have a flexible sock-like upper and energy-returning cushioning. 

$160$89
Sperry Men's Striper Ii CVO Seacycled Sneaker
Sperry Men's Striper Ii CVO Seacycled Sneaker
Amazon
Sperry Men's Striper Ii CVO Seacycled Sneaker

Part of Sperry's sustainable line, these sneakers are fashionable and comfortable for summer outings and walking around town.

$60$26
Skechers Men's Gorun Altitude: Trail Running and Hiking Shoe
Skechers Men's Gorun Altitude: Trail Running and Hiking Shoe
Amazon
Skechers Men's Gorun Altitude: Trail Running and Hiking Shoe

See all the beauty of nature when you go on a long hike wearing these Skechers sneakers. These trail running, walking and hiking shoes feature an air-cooled memory foam insole. 

$79$59
New Balance Men's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer
New Balance Men's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer
Amazon
New Balance Men's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer

These shoes are classic '90s sneakers. If you're looking for something for a small kickback with family or exploring a new city, these shoes have mesh panels underfoot cushioning to provide support for your feet.

$75$50
Reebok Men's Bb4500 Hi 2 Sneaker
Reebok Men's Bb4500 Hi 2 Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Men's Bb4500 Hi 2 Sneaker

A high-top Reebok sneaker with sleek city vibes will have you feeling trendy. 

$70$35
Saucony Men's Endorphin Shift 3 Running Shoe
Saucony Men's Endorphin Shift 3 Running Shoe
Amazon
Saucony Men's Endorphin Shift 3 Running Shoe

These Saucony Men's Endorphin Shift 3 Running Shoes give you comfort and speed with each stride because of their SPEEDROLL Technology which propels you forward effortlessly.

$150$90
Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe
Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe

The Adidas Pureboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work.

$140$68
Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker
Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker
Amazon
Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker

These colorblock sneakers have a rubberized EVA outsole for durability and a nice soft sole that's good for walking and great for casual wear.

$85$62
Steve Madden Men's Fenta Fashion Sneaker
Steve Madden Men's Fenta Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Steve Madden Men's Fenta Fashion Sneaker

These Steven Madden shoes are a little more fashionable than your typical sneakers and will pair well with nice outfits.

$60$46
Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe
Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe

The Adidas Lite Racer slip-on sneakers are minimalist running shoes with a ventilated mesh upper. Perfect to keep your feet fresh and comfortable this summer.

$70$30
Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoe
Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoe
Amazon
Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoe

This bestselling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable synthetic overlays and comfortable cushioning. 

$75$52

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

TikTok's Favorite Bissell Carpet Cleaner Is 30% Off for Prime Day

Save Up to 60% On Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Summer During Prime Day

The Best Prime Day Deals on Espresso Machines — Take Up to 45% Off

Save 50% On Best-Selling Waterpik Water Flossers for Prime Day

The Best Air Conditioner Unit Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Just Dropped New Prime Day Deals That You Don't Want to Miss

Save Up to 60% on Robot Vacuums with the Best Prime Day Roomba Deals

All Our Favorite Yeti Drinkware and Coolers Are On Sale for Prime Day