Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sneakers Deals for Men: Shop New Balance, Adidas and More
There's always a good excuse to add a new pair of sneakers to your wardrobe, and what better excuse than the deep discounts that come with Amazon Prime Day?
Whether you wear them to run errands, head to the gym, or go on a leisurely walk with the family, the right pair of tennis shoes can keep your feet comfy and cozy all day. Right now is potentially one of the best times to shop for new kicks because of all the amazing shoe deals during Prime Day 2023.
There's only one day left of the epic Amazon Prime Day Sale, where you can find tons of sneaker deals for men. If you’re looking for a summer running shoe, a gift for a friend, or treating yourself, all sneaker lovers can find major discounts on a variety of styles up to 60% off. There are shoes that are made for walking, while other more stylish pairs complement your outfit. You’re sure to find sneakers that will match your gym outfit during a workout or jeans for a casual night out. There's nothing like having a pair of kicks to show off your personality.
There’s also a wide variety of sneaker deals on your favorite brands like Adidas, New Balance, Reebok, Saucony and many more. On the last day of Prime Day, you can score major markdowns on sneakers with nearly endless options to choose from, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered and rounded up some of the best deals on sneakers for men to shop, many under $100.
Check out the best Amazon Prime 2023 shoe and sneaker deals for men to shop now.
Best Amazon Prime Day Sneaker Deals
Get your hands on these lightweight Adidas NMD knit sneakers that have a flexible sock-like upper and energy-returning cushioning.
Part of Sperry's sustainable line, these sneakers are fashionable and comfortable for summer outings and walking around town.
See all the beauty of nature when you go on a long hike wearing these Skechers sneakers. These trail running, walking and hiking shoes feature an air-cooled memory foam insole.
These shoes are classic '90s sneakers. If you're looking for something for a small kickback with family or exploring a new city, these shoes have mesh panels underfoot cushioning to provide support for your feet.
A high-top Reebok sneaker with sleek city vibes will have you feeling trendy.
These Saucony Men's Endorphin Shift 3 Running Shoes give you comfort and speed with each stride because of their SPEEDROLL Technology which propels you forward effortlessly.
The Adidas Pureboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work.
These colorblock sneakers have a rubberized EVA outsole for durability and a nice soft sole that's good for walking and great for casual wear.
These Steven Madden shoes are a little more fashionable than your typical sneakers and will pair well with nice outfits.
The Adidas Lite Racer slip-on sneakers are minimalist running shoes with a ventilated mesh upper. Perfect to keep your feet fresh and comfortable this summer.
This bestselling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable synthetic overlays and comfortable cushioning.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
