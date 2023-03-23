Fashion

The Top 5 Shoes You Need In Your Spring Wardrobe: Shop White Sneakers, Sandals, Clogs, Heels and Loafers

By Lauren Gruber
Shoes can make or break an outfit, taking a look from dated to modern in an instant. With spring here, it's time to hang up your boots (literally) and step into something lighter and brighter for warmer days ahead.  

Footwear that focuses on both style and comfort is nothing new to the fashion scene. That said, this season, brands are putting new spins on classic styles. You know what that means: sleek and sophisticated heels for weddings and other occasions, comfortable (but undeniably cool) flats and open-toe sandals, timeless sneakers, polished loafers and more.

Whether you're hunting for a new pair of shoes to sport with your TikTok-approved mom jeans (and skinny jeans, if that's still your thing) or you just want a style that'll go with your go-to spring look, a new set of shoes is the perfect way to finish off a look and step into season in style.

To give you a leg up on the spring footwear trends that'll be everywhere, ET Style pulled together the best shoes embodying the coolest styles for the season. Scroll down to shop our favorite spring shoes below.

Classic White Sneakers

You can never go wrong with a pair of white sneakers for spring, and this season is no different. Whether you prefer classic Converse or platform Pumas, our picks are made of durable leather for easy cleaning.

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
Amazon
New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer

These chunky sneakers are made of 100% leather with a cushioned sole.

$75$60
PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers
PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers
ASOS
PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers

Add some serious height to your look without sacrificing comfort when you slip into these platform sneakers.

$90
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker
Everlane
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker

These cross-trainers from Everlane are made from recycled leather scraps, a process that requires no tanning or dyeing for minimal waste, so you can look good and feel good about wearing them.

$110
Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker
Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker

These retro-style athletic sneakers are made with durable leather, so they can hold up to any activity you might spring their way.

$65$50
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex
Amazon
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex

Step out of the box with a high-top pair of Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. They're the perfect pair for anyone looking to add some alternative flair to their spring look.

$51 AND UP AT AMAZON
$70 AT CONVERSE

Funky Clogs

In case you haven't noticed, Birkenstocks are having a serious moment, with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Kristen Stewart rocking the bohemian style. And with good reason — they're incredibly comfortable and look good with everything from jeans to maxi dresses.

Birkenstock Original Boston
Birkenstock Original Boston
Amazon
Birkenstock Original Boston

The Birkenstock Boston has somehow become the 'it' shoe for 2023, and we're totally here for it — the cork footbed is super comfy.

$150$120
Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog
Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog
Amazon
Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog

Not willing to shell out over $100 for the name brand? Cushionaire's take on the clog offers the same silhouette at a much lower price range.

$40
Naot Clog
Naot Clog
Nordstrom
Naot Clog

These clogs from Naot are another great option if you prefer a leather outer over suede.

$160
Vince Camuto Canzenee Clog
Vince Camuto Canzenee Clog
Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Canzenee Clog

A more upscale take on the clog, this Vince Camuto option features a classic wooden heel.

$119$71
Dansko Berry
Dansko Berry
Zappos
Dansko Berry

Danskos are known for being incredibly comfortable, and the brand's clogs are no exception.

$140

Classy Kitten Heels

Gone are last summer's sky-high platforms — this season, we're all about walkability when it comes to our party shoes. Delicate kitten heels are incredibly easy to dance in, and our favorite styles have an elegant and leg-lengthening pointed toe.

Theory City Slingback in Leather
Theory City Slingback in Leather
Theory
Theory City Slingback in Leather

A classic pair of leather slingbacks will never go out of style, so it's worth investing in a quality pair such as this Italian-made style from Theory.

$320$240
Dream Pairs Closed Toe Kitten Heels
Dream Pairs Closed Toe Kitten Heels
Amazon
Dream Pairs Closed Toe Kitten Heels

For a more affordable option, Dream Pairs is a steal at under $50.

$43
M.GEMI The Mia 50mm
M.GEMI The Mia 50mm
M.GEMI
M.GEMI The Mia 50mm

This gold pair is so much fun for the warmer months, also available in silver, black and ballet pink.

$348$175
Open Edit Cammie Slingback Pump
Open Edit Cammie Slingback Pump
Nordstrom
Open Edit Cammie Slingback Pump

Embrace the Barbiecore trend with a pair of hot pink pumps.

$60
Sam Edelman Brit Tour Slip-On Kitten-Heel Pumps
Sam Edelman Brit Tour Slip-On Kitten-Heel Pumps
Macy's
Sam Edelman Brit Tour Slip-On Kitten-Heel Pumps

Beachy raffia and an embellished toe box lets these heels work from day to night.

$150

Stylish Sandals

Whether you have a spring break trip on the horizon or want to plan ahead for summer, sandals are a must-have for the warmer months. This year, we're all about interesting textural elements — braids, ruching, and more — to add visual interest to otherwise simple silhouettes.

Dolce Vita Indy Sandal
Dolce Vita Indy Sandal
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita Indy Sandal

"I bought these thinking for sure I’ll have to return them," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Most shoes and sandals hurt my feet and rub on the sides. These don’t. I’ve had them for a few months now and they’re my favorite summer sandals. Highly recommend!!!"

$80
Dunes + CUSHIONAIRE Technology Iris Braided Sandal
Dunes + CUSHIONAIRE Technology Iris Braided Sandal
Amazon
Dunes + CUSHIONAIRE Technology Iris Braided Sandal

A memory foam sole makes these braided sandals extra comfortable.

$40
Birkenstock Women's Gizeh Sandals
Birkenstock Women's Gizeh Sandals
Amazon
Birkenstock Women's Gizeh Sandals

A classic pair of Birkenstocks never go out of style. The versatile footbed sandal will become your new go-to slide this spring. 

$95
Reformation Assunta Strappy Block Heel
Reformation Assunta Strappy Block Heel
Reformation
Reformation Assunta Strappy Block Heel

The Assunta Strappy Block Heel has three ruched straps that give the sandal subtle texture and style.

$198
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

This iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style topped with a logo medallion.

$198

Modern Loafers

Loafers are an easy way to make an outfit look polished, and this season we're seeing every kind of style from edgy lug soles to classic penny loafers. Pairing them with shorts and tights or knee-high socks adds a hint of schoolgirl-chic style. 

Steve Madden Lando Black Leather Loafers
Steve Madden Lando Black Leather Loafers
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Lando Black Leather Loafers

The perfect dupe to Taylor Swift's Christian Louboutin lug sole loafers she wore during the Eras Tour.

$100$70
The Drop Women's Ryan Lug Sole Loafer
The Drop Women's Ryan Lug Sole Loafer
Amazon
The Drop Women's Ryan Lug Sole Loafer

Introducing: the perfect pair of loafers to style with denim as you transition from winter to spring. 

$60
Steve Madden Minka Lug Loafer
Steve Madden Minka Lug Loafer
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Minka Lug Loafer

These sleek square-toe loafers feature tassels and fringe for an effortless and stylish look. 

$100
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat
Amazon
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat

Lean into the leather loafer look with this polished, burgundy-colored pair from Amazon.

$99$80
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer
Everlane
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer

These sleek, minimal loafers are just right for springtime — also available in black.

$145
Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers
Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers
Amazon
Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers

Crocodile-inspired faux leather adds interesting texture to this affordable pair.

$60$56

