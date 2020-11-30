Shopping

Best Cyber Monday Deals at Zulily: Save Up to 70% Off

By ETonline Staff
Zulily Black Friday 2020 Deals
Winter is on its way. Somehow, we're scrambling to update our seasonal wardrobe. First stop: the Zulily Cyber Monday sale!

The online retailer, which features daily flash sales and other deals, is home to all kinds of products, including books, bedding, decor, outdoor gear, electronics, beauty products and baby items. But the Zulily Cyber Monday sale really shines when it comes to women's fashion -- you'll find brand names and unique pieces alike at unbelievable prices.

Zulily is currently stocked with winter-friendly clothing like boots, sweaters, cardigans, coats and more up to 70% off, all in a range of styles and sizes. As always, you'll want to shop quickly so you can score the low price.

Below, shop our favorite fashion finds at the Zulily Cyber Monday sale.

Black Knit Choker-Cutout Sweater Dress
Básico
Básico Black Knit Choker-Cutout Sweater Dress - Women
Zulily
Black Knit Choker-Cutout Sweater Dress
Básico
A trendy sweater dress with choker cut-out detail. 
REGULARLY $35
Very Berry Fuzzy Lush Ear Warmer
180s
180s Very Berry Fuzzy Lush Ear Warmers
Zulily
Very Berry Fuzzy Lush Ear Warmer
180s
These fuzzy ear warmers are cute and affordable so grab them while you still can.  
REGULARLY $30
Stainless Steel Heart Initial Bracelet
Pink Box
Pink Box Stainless Steel Heart Initial Bracelet
Zulily
Stainless Steel Heart Initial Bracelet
Pink Box
Give the gift of a customized stainless steel bracelet this holiday. 
REGULARLY $32.50
Beige Pocket Open Duster - Women & Plus
Evelyn Taylor
Evelyn Taylor Beige Pocket Open Duster
Zulily
Beige Pocket Open Duster - Women & Plus
Evelyn Taylor
This cozy duster is available in sizes ranging from small to 2X.
REGULARLY $71
White & Red Snowman Ribbed Flannel Throw
Safdie & Co. Inc.
Safdie & Co. Inc White & Red Snowman Ribbed Flannel
Zulily
White & Red Snowman Ribbed Flannel Throw
Safdie & Co. Inc.
 This cozy flannel throw makes a great holiday gift. 
REGULARLY $30
Cranberry Puffer Coat
Reebok
Cranberry Puffer Coat
Zulily
Cranberry Puffer Coat
Reebok
This Reebok Cranberry Puffer Coat feature side pockets and a full zip front.
REGULARLY $175
Leopard Faux Fur Quilted Zip Hoodie
Steve Madden
steve madden coat
Zulily
Leopard Faux Fur Quilted Zip Hoodie
Steve Madden
This Steve Madden Leopard Quilted Zip Hoodie is crafted in plush faux fur. This hoodie comes in sizes XS-3XL.
REGULARLY $225
Spotlight On Lace High-Waist Brief
SPANX
Zulily Spotlight On Lace High-Waist Brief
Zulily
Spotlight On Lace High-Waist Brief
SPANX
These SPANX briefs are lace-embellished with a flattering high waist. 
REGULARLY $64
Purple & Deep Gray 'Be Kind' Rainbow Crewneck Tee
Zulily
Purple & Deep Gray 'Be Kind' Rainbow Crewneck Tee
Zulily
Purple & Deep Gray 'Be Kind' Rainbow Crewneck Tee
Zulily
This shirt is a crewneck is super chic with a purple 'Be Kind' rainbow emblazoned on it.

 

