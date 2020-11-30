Best Cyber Monday Deals at Zulily: Save Up to 70% Off

Winter is on its way. Somehow, we're scrambling to update our seasonal wardrobe. First stop: the Zulily Cyber Monday sale!

The online retailer, which features daily flash sales and other deals, is home to all kinds of products, including books, bedding, decor, outdoor gear, electronics, beauty products and baby items. But the Zulily Cyber Monday sale really shines when it comes to women's fashion -- you'll find brand names and unique pieces alike at unbelievable prices.

Zulily is currently stocked with winter-friendly clothing like boots, sweaters, cardigans, coats and more up to 70% off, all in a range of styles and sizes. As always, you'll want to shop quickly so you can score the low price.

Check out additional Cyber Monday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes.



Below, shop our favorite fashion finds at the Zulily Cyber Monday sale.

Black Knit Choker-Cutout Sweater Dress Básico Zulily Black Knit Choker-Cutout Sweater Dress Básico A trendy sweater dress with choker cut-out detail. REGULARLY $35 $26.99 at Zulily

Very Berry Fuzzy Lush Ear Warmer 180s Zulily Very Berry Fuzzy Lush Ear Warmer 180s These fuzzy ear warmers are cute and affordable so grab them while you still can. REGULARLY $30 $4.99 at Zulily

Stainless Steel Heart Initial Bracelet Pink Box Zulily Stainless Steel Heart Initial Bracelet Pink Box Give the gift of a customized stainless steel bracelet this holiday. REGULARLY $32.50 $4.99 at Zulily

Beige Pocket Open Duster - Women & Plus Evelyn Taylor Zulily Beige Pocket Open Duster - Women & Plus Evelyn Taylor This cozy duster is available in sizes ranging from small to 2X. REGULARLY $71 $9.99 at Zulily

Cranberry Puffer Coat Reebok Zulily Cranberry Puffer Coat Reebok This Reebok Cranberry Puffer Coat feature side pockets and a full zip front. REGULARLY $175 $49.99 at Zulily

Leopard Faux Fur Quilted Zip Hoodie Steve Madden Zulily Leopard Faux Fur Quilted Zip Hoodie Steve Madden This Steve Madden Leopard Quilted Zip Hoodie is crafted in plush faux fur. This hoodie comes in sizes XS-3XL. REGULARLY $225 $49.99 at Zulily

Spotlight On Lace High-Waist Brief SPANX Zulily Spotlight On Lace High-Waist Brief SPANX These SPANX briefs are lace-embellished with a flattering high waist. REGULARLY $64 $24.99 at Zulily

