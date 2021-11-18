Kohl's Black Friday 2021 Deals to Shop Now -- Levi's, UGG & More

The Kohl's Black Friday 2021 sale is happening now! The retailer's Black Friday markdowns are officially live, giving you just enough time to knock out some early holiday shopping, or pick up something for yourself, all while saving big on top products.

Kohl's has great online deals on home goods, electronics, clothing, beauty, select toys, kids, shoes, jewelry and more. This season, the department store is offering some of the hottest deals on the Amazon Fire Stick, Fitbit smartwatches, the Ninja Foodie Air Fryer and so many other gifting essentials.

Plus, shoppers can take an extra 15% off with the promo code LETSGO15 for even more Black Friday savings. Kohl's customers can also shop online and pick up orders at the nearest Kohl's store in two hours or less through in-store pickup or contactless drive-up.

With the Christmas holiday just a little over a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from top retailers like Amazon, Lululemon, Macy's, Nordstrom, Walmart, Target and other major brands, through upcoming (and already live) Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings.

Shop the best deals from the Kohl's Black Friday sale below and check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals.

