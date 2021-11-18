Shopping

Kohl's Black Friday 2021 Deals to Shop Now -- Levi's, UGG & More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
kohl's sale 1280
Kohl's

The Kohl's Black Friday 2021 sale is happening now! The retailer's Black Friday markdowns are officially live, giving you just enough time to knock out some early holiday shopping, or pick up something for yourself, all while saving big on top products.

Kohl's has great online deals on home goods, electronics, clothing, beauty, select toys, kids, shoes, jewelry and more. This season, the department store is offering some of the hottest deals on the Amazon Fire Stick, Fitbit smartwatches, the Ninja Foodie Air Fryer and so many other gifting essentials.

Plus, shoppers can take an extra 15% off with the promo code LETSGO15 for even more Black Friday savings. Kohl's customers can also shop online and pick up orders at the nearest Kohl's store in two hours or less through in-store pickup or contactless drive-up.

With the Christmas holiday just a little over a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from top retailers like Amazon, Lululemon, Macy's, Nordstrom, WalmartTarget and other major brands, through upcoming (and already live) Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings.

Shop the best deals from the Kohl's Black Friday sale below and check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals. 

Diamond 14k White Gold Stud Earrings
Diamond 14k White Gold Stud Earrings
Kohl's
Diamond 14k White Gold Stud Earrings
You can never go wrong with a classic pair of diamond earrings -- especially when they're 80% off.
$5,395$1,105
London Fog Iris Croco Shoulder Bag
London Fog Iris Croco Shoulder Bag
Kohl's
London Fog Iris Croco Shoulder Bag
Say hello to a stylish new handbag through big Black Friday savings on Kohl's trendiest accessories.
$78$46
Columbia Benton Springs Zip-Front Fleece Jacket
Columbia Benton Springs Zip-Front Fleece Jacket
Kohl's
Columbia Benton Springs Zip-Front Fleece Jacket
Cozy up in this best-selling Columbia fleece this winter -- available in 20 colors.
$60$30
SO Lizard Matte Women's Chelsea Boots
Lizard Matte Women's Chelsea Boots
Kohl's
SO Lizard Matte Women's Chelsea Boots
Chelsea boots are one of the hottest boot styles this winter. Kick up your seasonal game with these Lizard Matte Women's Chelsea Boots from SO.
$40$30
Crystal Fireball Station Necklace
Crystal Fireball Station Necklace
Kohl's
Crystal Fireball Station Necklace
Add any elegant touch to any outfit with this crystal ball necklace -- now only $210.
$825$210
Koolaburra by UGG Classic Short Women's Winter Boots
Koolaburra by UGG Classic Short Women's Winter Boots
Kohl's
Koolaburra by UGG Classic Short Women's Winter Boots
Kick back in comfort with these cult-favorite boots and take 15% off all Koolaburra by UGG styles during the Kohl's Black Friday sale.
$90
Vera Wang 14k Gold Wedding Band
Vera Wang 14k Gold Wedding Band
Kohl's
Vera Wang 14k Gold Wedding Band
Give the gift of love this holiday season with this dainty Vera Wang 14k Gold Wedding Band.
$1,000$340
Women's Levi's® Classic Straight Jeans
Women's Levi's® Classic Straight Jeans
Kohl's
Women's Levi's® Classic Straight Jeans
Slide into these best-selling Levi's jeans for a casual and chic look.
$60$40
Rosetti Tabby 4-Poster Shoulder Bag
Rosetti Tabby 4-Poster Shoulder Bag
Kohl's
Rosetti Tabby 4-Poster Shoulder Bag
Carry all of your daily essentials and look totally stylish while doing it.
$75$38
Anolon Advanced Home 11-pc. Cookware Set
Anolon Advanced Home 11-pc. Cookware Set
Kohl's
Anolon Advanced Home 11-pc. Cookware Set
Elevate your home cooking game with this sleek Anolon Advanced Home 11-pc. Cookware Set from Kohl's.
$400$320
Sterling Silver Diamond Accent 3-Piece Adjustable Bracelet Set
Sterling Silver Diamond Accent 3-Piece Adjustable Bracelet Set
Kohl's
Sterling Silver Diamond Accent 3-Piece Adjustable Bracelet Set
Indulge in this 3-piece sterling silver bracelet set.
$1,000$255
Lauren Conrad Button Front Ruffle Blouse
Lauren Conrad Button Front Ruffle Blouse
Kohl's
Lauren Conrad Button Front Ruffle Blouse
Embrace the warmer colors of the season with this ruffled blouse from Lauren Conrad's chic Kohl's collection.
$44$34

RELATED CONTENT:

AirPods and Headphones on Sale for Black Friday

Shop Cameron Diaz's Go-to Cookware at Our Place's Black Friday Sale

Macy's Black Friday Sale: Shop the Best Jewelry Deals

The 15 Best Black Friday Beauty Sales Worth Shopping Now

Saks Fifth Avenue Black Friday: Take Up to 50% Off Designer Styles

Madewell's Black Friday Sale Has Arrived! Shop Now to Get 30% Off

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 55% on Uggs

Amazon Black Friday Sale: Save $500 on TCL TVs and More Tech Deals

 