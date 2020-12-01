Rebecca Minkoff Extended Cyber Monday Sale: Take Up to 45% Off Sitewide
Rebecca Minkoff has extended their Cyber Monday sale! The brand continues to offer up to 45% off sitewide on their website. Take 30% off when you spend $150 with promo code TAKE30, 35% off $250 with code TAKE35 and 45% off $350 with code TAKE45.
The deep discounts apply to a ton of fashion-forward favorites from the designer brand, including already on-sale items. Shop cute dresses, shoes and, of course, the brand's iconic handbag styles, from the quilted leather satchel to the M.A.C. crossbody bag.
Check out extended Cyber Monday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a co-worker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Vitamix, Fenty Beauty, Draper James, Tory Burch, Kate Spade and other major retailers.
Get shopping with our favorite finds from the Rebecca Minkoff extended Cyber Monday sale.
