Marc Jacobs Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Handbags, Shoes and Clothes

This deal is in the bag: Take up to 50% off select apparel and accessories at the Marc Jacobs sale.

The iconic fashion designer has added new styles to his ongoing online sale -- colorful running shoes, quilted handbags and breezy dresses are just a few items whose prices have been slashed. Other discounted Marc Jacobs bags include crossbody, backpack and tote styles. Shipping is free on orders of $50 and up.

The brand has been sharing the amazing work-from-home outfits of its team on social media. And while we love all-day loungewear, photos like these are inspiring us to put on a pretty fall dress and some makeup.

Below, shop our favorite fashion items online at the Marc Jacobs sale.

Logo Shopper East-West Tote Bag Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs Logo Shopper East-West Tote Bag Marc Jacobs The Logo Shopper East-West Tote Bag by Marc Jacobs is made with coated leather and features a debossed logo with top handles. This tote bag comes in seven different colors, as well. REGULARLY $335 $167.50 at Marc Jacobs

Small Nomad Crossbody Bag Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs Small Nomad Crossbody Bag Marc Jacobs This Marc Jacobs Small Nomad Crossbody Bag is made in nylon with a zip closure and an adjustable crossbody strap. REGULARLY $250 $150 at Marc Jacobs

The Disco Dress Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs The Disco Dress Marc Jacobs The Disco Dress by Marc Jacobs is striped nylon and metallic jersey mini dress with a pussycat bow and buttons on the shoulder. REGULARLY $350 $210 at Marc Jacobs

The Snapshot Spray Paint Zip Top Multi Wallet Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs The Snapshot Spray Paint Zip Top Multi Wallet Marc Jacobs The Marc Jacobs The Snapshot Spray Paint Zip Top Multi Wallet is made of Saffiano leather. This chic wallet features include card slots, ID window in the back and an interior key ring. REGULARLY $120 $72 at Marc Jacobs

The Large Backpack DTM Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs The Large Backpack DTM Marc Jacobs The Marc Jacobs The Large Backpack is a lightweight backpack with two zipper pockets and adjustable shoulder straps. REGULARLY $225 $135 at Marc Jacobs

The Studded Mouse Shoe Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs The Studded Mouse Shoe Marc Jacobs The Studded Mouse Shoe by Marc Jacobs is made with suede leather with studs. REGULARLY $375 $225 at Marc Jacobs

The Vanity Bag Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs The Vanity Bag Marc Jacobs One cute bag, two stylish straps. REGULARLY $495 $247.50 at Marc Jacobs

The Victorian Boot Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs The Victorian Boot Marc Jacobs We didn't know we needed to add these Marc Jacobs shoes to our footwear collection until we laid eyes on them -- it was love at first sight. REGULARLY $550 $330 at Marc Jacobs

The Jogger Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs The Jogger Marc Jacobs Brand new designer running shoes are the ultimate form of workout motivation. REGULARLY $295 $177 at Marc Jacobs

The Glam Sweater Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs The Glam Sweater Marc Jacobs Not all stripes are created equal. Cashmere plus metallic details glam up this sweater. REGULARLY $350 $210 at Marc Jacobs

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Over 55% Off Marc Jacobs Handbags & More

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Designer Clothes, Bags, Loungewear, Shoes, Beauty and Perfume

Coach Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Handbags, Shoes, Jackets and More

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Fashion Deals

The Best Gifts From Amazon's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Kate Spade Sale: Save 75% Off Everything

The Best Designer Shoes - Gucci, Coach, Rothy's, Allsaints & More

22 Best Perfume for Women From Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and More

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Get Up to 80% Off on Uggs, TOMS, Cole Haan & More

Nordstrom Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes, Shoes and Watches

Revolve Sale: Take Up to 75% Off with Last Call Sale