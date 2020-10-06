Marc Jacobs Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Handbags, Shoes and Clothes
This deal is in the bag: Take up to 50% off select apparel and accessories at the Marc Jacobs sale.
The iconic fashion designer has added new styles to his ongoing online sale -- colorful running shoes, quilted handbags and breezy dresses are just a few items whose prices have been slashed. Other discounted Marc Jacobs bags include crossbody, backpack and tote styles. Shipping is free on orders of $50 and up.
The brand has been sharing the amazing work-from-home outfits of its team on social media. And while we love all-day loungewear, photos like these are inspiring us to put on a pretty fall dress and some makeup.
Below, shop our favorite fashion items online at the Marc Jacobs sale.
The Logo Shopper East-West Tote Bag by Marc Jacobs is made with coated leather and features a debossed logo with top handles. This tote bag comes in seven different colors, as well.
This Marc Jacobs Small Nomad Crossbody Bag is made in nylon with a zip closure and an adjustable crossbody strap.
The Disco Dress by Marc Jacobs is striped nylon and metallic jersey mini dress with a pussycat bow and buttons on the shoulder.
The Marc Jacobs The Snapshot Spray Paint Zip Top Multi Wallet is made of Saffiano leather. This chic wallet features include card slots, ID window in the back and an interior key ring.
The Marc Jacobs The Large Backpack is a lightweight backpack with two zipper pockets and adjustable shoulder straps.
The Studded Mouse Shoe by Marc Jacobs is made with suede leather with studs.
One cute bag, two stylish straps.
We didn't know we needed to add these Marc Jacobs shoes to our footwear collection until we laid eyes on them -- it was love at first sight.
Brand new designer running shoes are the ultimate form of workout motivation.
Not all stripes are created equal. Cashmere plus metallic details glam up this sweater.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
