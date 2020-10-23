The 9 Best UGG Deals at Amazon's Holiday Dash Sale
Prime Day 2020 is over; however, the Amazon Holiday Dash is here and chock-full of deep discounts!
As the winter season approaches, now's the time to gear up on UGG footwear. Shop massive deals on UGG styles at the Amazon Holiday Dash. The UGG sale is offering low prices on various shoe styles for women, men and kids -- save up to 60% on styles like slippers, moccasins, sneakers and boots, while supplies last. You're sure to find the perfect pair to rock with your new jacket this fall and winter.
This is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
Want to score a cozy pair or two of UGG shoes for less? Shop ET's Style picks on UGG deals at the Amazon Holiday Dash.
This UGG waterproof suede boot will complete your fall look with panache.
A wedge heel boot that's perfect to wear with leggings, jeans or dresses this fall.
A classic UGG mini boot with a plush faux fur collar.
These classic UGG rain boots are great to have. We love the sleek matte finish.
In addition to comfy boots, UGG makes classic slip-on leather sneakers.
Easy mule-style slippers to pair with your favorite loungewear.
These men's moccasin-style boat shoes will make a great holiday gift.
This adorable sandal is available in toddler and kids' sizes.
UGG's Ascot Slippers are wool-lined and crafted in suede for indoor and outdoor wear.
