Lululemon Is Slashing Prices During Their Cyber Monday Sale: The Best Deals on Leggings, Bras, Jackets & More
If there's one Cyber Monday sale we look forward to every year, it's Lululemon! The activewear favorite launched their Lululemon Cyber Monday sale and is offering hundreds of markdowns on items, including their popular leggings, bras and jackets.
Shop deep discounts across categories from the Lululemon Cyber Monday sale on women's clothing, men's clothing, leggings, yoga pants, sports bra styles, workout gear, yoga mat options, pant designs, jacket offerings and hoodies. No promo code is needed, and all items are final sale. If you have been checking out a pair of coveted Lululemon leggings but haven't done so, now is the time! The activewear brand is dropping prices on tons of items, including their lettings to up to 50% off.
Also, check out Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday savings and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Looking for a deal from your favorite store? This holiday shopping season, shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Cyber Monday event, Coach, Kate Spade, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Nordstrom Rack, Vitamix,Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch and other major retailers. It's never been easier to knock out your holiday shopping in one day!
Check out the Lululemon Cyber Monday sale and check back as ET Style updates you with even more ways to save.
