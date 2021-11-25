lululemon Black Friday Finds: Save on Wunder Under, Align and More

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's the most wonderful sale of the year.

lululemon Black Friday is here! The retailer released markdowns on their most coveted products -- like the Wunder Under and Align Bra collections. The popular and stylish activewear brand has everything you need this holiday season and beyond.

Whether you’re searching for the perfect pair of yoga pants for a dedicated athlete or just casual-cozy winter wares, lululemon has it all during their Black Friday special. With styles specifically tailored for all kinds of activities from yoga to running to training, their functional workout clothes are designed to keep up with anyone on the move, all while looking impossibly chic.

The holiday shopping event is not limited to leggings and tanks at lululemon. Their accessories are also top notch, and many are included in the retailer's Black Friday special.

Once you've filled your cart with Black Friday markdowns, check out the expansive holiday gift guide to peruse for fashionable gifting ideas for family, friends and yourself to browse at your leisure. Some gift ideas include the famous, buttery soft Align Reversible Bra and Align High-Rise Pant (for the yogi), sweat-wicking Wunder Train Bra (for the friend who wants to run a 5k), the ultra-comfy Scuba High-Rise Jogger (for relaxing nights) -- guaranteed to bring you stylish comfort not only this holiday season but all year long.

Ahead, ET has gathered our favorite gift picks from lululemon’s Black Friday special below. But hurry: Markdowns like this go quickly!

