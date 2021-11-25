Sponsored By lululemon

lululemon Black Friday Finds: Save on Wunder Under, Align and More

Published
lululemon Black Friday sales
lululemon

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's the most wonderful sale of the year. 

lululemon Black Friday is here! The retailer released markdowns on their most coveted products -- like the Wunder Under and Align Bra collections. The popular and stylish activewear brand has everything you need this holiday season and beyond.

Whether you’re searching for the perfect pair of yoga pants for a dedicated athlete or just casual-cozy winter wares, lululemon has it all during their Black Friday special. With styles specifically tailored for all kinds of activities from yoga to running to training, their functional workout clothes are designed to keep up with anyone on the move, all while looking impossibly chic. 

The holiday shopping event is not limited to leggings and tanks at lululemon. Their accessories are also top notch, and many are included in the retailer's Black Friday special. 

Once you've filled your cart with Black Friday markdowns, check out the expansive holiday gift guide to peruse for fashionable gifting ideas for family, friends and yourself to browse at your leisure. Some gift ideas include the famous, buttery soft  Align Reversible Bra and Align High-Rise Pant (for the yogi), sweat-wicking Wunder Train Bra (for the friend who wants to run a 5k), the ultra-comfy Scuba High-Rise Jogger (for relaxing nights) -- guaranteed to bring you stylish comfort not only this holiday season but all year long.

Ahead, ET has gathered our favorite gift picks from lululemon’s Black Friday special below. But hurry: Markdowns like this go quickly!

Unlimit High-Rise Tight 25
lululemon Unlimit HighRise Tight 25
lululemon
Unlimit High-Rise Tight 25
$98 AND UP$79
In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra Light Support
lululemon In Alignment StraightStrap Bra Light Support
lululemon
In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra Light Support
$68$39
Love Tank Top Pleated
lululemon Love Tank Top Pleated
lululemon
Love Tank Top Pleated
$38$29
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Full-On Luxtreme
lululemon Wunder Under HighRise Tight 28in FullOn Luxtreme
lululemon
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Full-On Luxtreme
$98$69
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25"
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25"
$98$49 AND UP
Warpstreme High-Rise Jogger
lululemon Warpstreme HighRise Jogger
lululemon
Warpstreme High-Rise Jogger
$128$99
Align™ High-Rise Jogger
lululemon Align High-Rise Jogger
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Jogger
$98$79
Essential Tank Top Train
lululemon Essential Tank Top Train
lululemon
Essential Tank Top Train
$58$29
Align™ High-Rise Short 8"
lululemon Align Highrise Short 8
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Short 8"
$58 AND UP$29 AND UP
Align™ High-Rise Pant 25"
lululemon Align HighRise Pant 25
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Pant 25"
$98 AND UP$79 AND UP
Align™ Cropped Tank Top
lululemon Align Cropped Tank Top
lululemon
Align™ Cropped Tank Top
$59 AND UP$29 AND UP
All Yours Short Sleeved T-Shirt
lululemon All Yours Tee
lululemon
All Yours Short Sleeved T-Shirt
$58 AND UP$39 AND UP
5 Year Basic Long Sleeve Shirt Henley
lululemon 5 Year Basic Long Sleeve Shirt Henley
lululemon
5 Year Basic Long Sleeve Shirt Henley
$68$29
5 Year Basic Long Sleeve Shirt
lululemon 5 Year Basic Long Sleeve Shirt
lululemon
5 Year Basic Long Sleeve Shirt
$58$29
T.H.E. Short 9" Linerless
lululemon the linerless short 9
lululemon
T.H.E. Short 9" Linerless
$68$39
Surge Lined Short 6"
lululemon Surge Lined Short 6
lululemon
Surge Lined Short 6"
$68$39
Knot Stopping Headband
lululemon knot stopping headband
lululemon
Knot Stopping Headband
$18$9
Core Backpack
lululemon Core Backpack
lululemon
Core Backpack
$158$99
All Essentials Kit 2.5
lululemon essentials kit
lululemon
All Essentials Kit 2.5
$48$29
No Nasties Hand Sanitizer Gel 500mL
No Nasties Hand Sanitizer Gel 500mL
lululemon
No Nasties Hand Sanitizer Gel 500mL
$28$19

RELATED CONTENT: 

TikTok Is in Love With This Lululemon Belt Bag

lululemon Has Stylish Activewear Gifts for Every Type of Workout

The Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Adidas, Lululemon and More