Nordstrom Black Friday Deals That Are Available Now

Nordstrom is offering so many ways to shop big for the holiday season. The department store's website is filled with early deals sitewide ahead of Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas.

First, shop Nordstrom's current sale featuring thousands of markdowns up to 40% off with new sale styles added for women, men, kids and home. Second, the retailer is offering a different beauty deal every day through Nov. 22. Save on beauty products like makeup and skincare from top brands such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, neuLASH, MAC, Diptyque, Kylie Skin and Clinique. Finally, Nordstrom is price-matching select products for a limited time to ensure you get the best deals. This sale is like the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale all over again!

For holiday shopping, Nordstrom has an expansive gift guide across categories shoppers should definitely check out. They're also offering daily drops through Nov. 22 -- each new gift suggestion is selected by a Nordstrom stylist.

Check out ET Style's top deal picks from Nordstrom including Spanx leggings, Nike sneakers, UGG sandal, Topshop winter coat, Hunter boots, Vince cashmere sweater and so much more. Plus, be sure to check back as we learn more about Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale.

Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Nordstrom Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Get a 30% off discount on this faux leather Spanx legging with side stripe panel. REGULARLY $110 $76.99 at Nordstrom

Air Max 270 React Sneaker Nike Nordstrom Air Max 270 React Sneaker Nike We love this fashion-forward Nike shoe made with springy foam. REGULARLY $160 $90.96 at Nordstrom

Chapala Platform Wedge Sandal UGG Nordstrom Chapala Platform Wedge Sandal UGG Get 60% off on this stylish UGG platform sandal. REGULARLY $139.95 $55.98 at Nordstorm

Margo Coat Topshop Nordstrom Margo Coat Topshop A sleek olive green winter coat from Topshop. REGULARLY $110 $54.90 at Nordstrom

Christmas Cracker Set Jo Malone Nordstrom Christmas Cracker Set Jo Malone Treat your loved one to this limited-edition mini Jo Malone holiday set of Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash and Wild Bluebell Body Crème. REGULARLY $48 $40.80 at Nordstrom

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Top Picks of the Best Gift Ideas

Holiday Fashion Gift Guide -- Savage x Fenty, UGG and More

Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands

Walmart Black Friday Deals Begin Tonight-- Shop Early Deals Now!

The Best Black Friday Deals and Online Sales So Far

Best Holiday Gifts and Deals for Beauty Lovers