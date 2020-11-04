Shopping

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals That Are Available Now

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom

Nordstrom is offering so many ways to shop big for the holiday season. The department store's website is filled with early deals sitewide ahead of Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas.

First, shop Nordstrom's current sale featuring thousands of markdowns up to 40% off with new sale styles added for women, men, kids and home. Second, the retailer is offering a different beauty deal every day through Nov. 22. Save on beauty products like makeup and skincare from top brands such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, neuLASH, MAC, Diptyque, Kylie Skin and Clinique. Finally, Nordstrom is price-matching select products for a limited time to ensure you get the best deals. This sale is like the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale all over again!

For holiday shopping, Nordstrom has an expansive gift guide across categories shoppers should definitely check out. They're also offering daily drops through Nov. 22 -- each new gift suggestion is selected by a Nordstrom stylist.

Check out ET Style's top deal picks from Nordstrom including Spanx leggings, Nike sneakers, UGG sandal, Topshop winter coat, Hunter boots, Vince cashmere sweater and so much more. Plus, be sure to check back as we learn more about Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale.

Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx

Get a 30% off discount on this faux leather Spanx legging with side stripe panel. 

REGULARLY $110

Air Max 270 React Sneaker
Nike
Nike Air Max 270 React Sneaker
Nordstrom
Air Max 270 React Sneaker
Nike

We love this fashion-forward Nike shoe made with springy foam.

REGULARLY $160

Chapala Platform Wedge Sandal
UGG
UGG Chapala Platform Wedge Sandal
Nordstrom
Chapala Platform Wedge Sandal
UGG

Get 60% off on this stylish UGG platform sandal. 

REGULARLY $139.95

Margo Coat
Topshop
Topshop Margo Coat
Nordstrom
Margo Coat
Topshop

A sleek olive green winter coat from Topshop. 

REGULARLY $110

Original Refined High Gloss Quilted Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter
Hunter Original Refined High Gloss Quilted Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Original Refined High Gloss Quilted Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter

These glossy quilted Hunter boots make a fashionable statement. 

REGULARLY $195

Mock Neck Step Hem Wool & Cashmere Sweater
Vince
Vince Mock Neck Step Hem Wool & Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
Mock Neck Step Hem Wool & Cashmere Sweater
Vince

This Vince cashmere sweater is a timeless wardrobe staple. 

REGULARLY $365

Christmas Cracker Set
Jo Malone
Jo Malone Christmas Cracker Set
Nordstrom
Christmas Cracker Set
Jo Malone

Treat your loved one to this limited-edition mini Jo Malone holiday set of Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash and Wild Bluebell Body Crème. 

REGULARLY $48

