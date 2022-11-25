The hotly anticipated Glossier Black Friday Sale is officially here and it's the beauty brand's biggest sale ever. Now through Monday, November 28, everything from Glossier is 20% off. Even better, when stocking up on your beauty favorites, orders over $100 get 30% off!

Since the entire store is discounted, you can save on all of Glossier's top-rated cosmetic staples. Now's the time to get a headstart on shopping for your Christmas or Hanukkah presents with marked down Glossier holiday gift sets in adorable festive packaging.

Shop the Glossier Sale

Celebrate this epic Black Friday sale by saving on some of Glossier's bestselling beauty sets. Their skincare and makeup is no-fuss while highlighting a person's natural beauty. Not only is Glossier loved by beauty and skincare lovers across the world, it's also a big hit with celebrities. Right now you can shop and save on Megan Thee Stallion's go-to Cloud Paint for a gel-cream blush that’s super easy to wear. Olivia Rodrigo recently released a limited-edition collab with the Glossier, and while most of the products have sold out there are a few of her favorites you can still shop.

Ahead, check out our favorite Glossier Black Friday deals for both your winter skincare refresh and gifting season.

Best Glossier Black Friday Deals

Boy Brow Glossier Boy Brow Tame and groom your brows in a few strokes with the revolutionary Boy Brow. The gel formula thickens brows while also holding them in place. $17 $14 Shop Now

Cloud Paint Glossier Cloud Paint Go light with this sheer gel blush for a naturally flushed look, or layer on the buildable cream for a bolder, statement making look. It leaves cheeks dewy without bringing attention to your skin's texture or pores. $20 $16 Shop Now

Hand Cream Glossier Hand Cream Even using constant hand sanitizer is no match for the super-moisturizing Glossier Hand Cream. $18 $14 Shop Now

Balm Dotcom Glossier Balm Dotcom Glossier balms are legendary, and not just because of their fun name: Balm Dotcom. You'll also get a super nourishing coverage with all 11 different shades of this fan-favorite lip balm. $12 $10 Shop Now

Priming Moisturizer Rich Glossier Priming Moisturizer Rich Glossier's Priming Moisturizer Rich face moisturizer is a deeply moisturizing yet fast-absorbing face cream for either day or night with an anti-redness complex built into the formula. $35 $28 Shop Now

Glossier Invisible Shield Glossier Glossier Invisible Shield The Glossier Invisible Shield sunscreen is the sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. Invisible shield is lightweight SPF 35 water-gel formulation that feels like a serum yet protects your skin from harmful UV rays. $25 $20 Shop Now

Save on Glossier Gift Sets and Bundles

The Eye Stars Kit Glossier The Eye Stars Kit Festive and adorable, this holiday kit features a limited-edition Northern Lights-inspired shade of the liquid Lidstar eyeshadow. It also comes with Lash Slick, a mascara that lengthens lashes and stays in place for up to 12 hours. $36 $29 Shop Now

The Cross Country Holiday Kit Glossier The Cross Country Holiday Kit Not only is this kit a great gift for those who love to travel around the country (or globe), it is also handy to have on hand for any trips you take yourself. The holiday bundle includes Milky Jelly Cleanser, the super moisturizing After Baum, Balm Dotcom, Marvis Toothpaste and a cute green toothbrush. $50 $40 Shop Now

Solar Paint Glossier Solar Paint One of Olivia Rodrigo's curated Glossier favorites was their Solar Paint. The weightless bronzer has a whipped texture and provides a warm, natural glow. $20 $16 Shop Now

Glossier The Dewy Look Glossier Glossier The Dewy Look Glossier is a coveted beauty brand for Gen Z. This three-piece set is perfect for a subtle glowy makeup look, which includes Futuredew oil serum hybrid, Lip Gloss and Cloud Paint cheek color. $61 $43 Shop Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

