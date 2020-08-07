$35 For These Levi's Jean Jackets at Amazon's Big Summer Sale

Cool but casual, these Levi’s Men’s Original Trucker Jackets are a men’s wardrobe must! The dapper jean jackets are on sale to mark Amazon's Big Summer Sale which has been serving up hot deals from brands like American Apparel and Adidas in a surprise sale that magically appeared online this week with no warning.

With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this is a great opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Vera Bradley, Levi’s and Adidas.

As well as clothing, the Amazon Summer Sale 2020 also features up to 80% off swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, and jewelry.

With prices starting at under $35, these jean jackets come in more than 40 different colors and styles, meaning there’s something here for everyone, even for harder-to-please guys.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out the full range now!

Men's Original Trucker Jacket Levi's Amazon/Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket Levi's Who can resist this classic jean Levi's Trucker Jacket in stonewash for $35. REGULARLY $89.50 $35.28 at Amazon

Men's Original Trucker Jacket Levi's Amazon Men's Original Trucker Jacket Levi's This classic Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket looks great is this harvest gold color. Only $31 at Amazon's Big Summer Sale. REGULARLY $89.50 $31.93 at Amazon

