The Amazon Holiday Dash sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Vera Bradley bags are on sale during Amazon Holiday Dash sale. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are up to 50% off for a limited time.

Amazon Holiday Dash sale is packed with deep discounts from Vera Bradley and many other fashion brands. Shop markdowns on the brand's backpack, tote, duffel bag, crossbody bag and more styles.

This is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Holiday Dash. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more. Plus, be sure to sign into your Amazon Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from Amazon's Holiday Dash sale.

Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley is a crossbody bag with multiple pockets that you can wear everyday. REGULARLY $80 $60.28 at Amazon

Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley spacious duffel will carry it all! It has 3 elastic mesh pockets to organize your cosmetics, hair products, jewelry & other toiletries. REGULARLY $130 $49.99 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Sling Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Sling Vera Bradley This Vera Bradey sling bag comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable. This sling bag is 44% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $55 $30.80 at Amazon

Women's Microfiber Vera Tote Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Women's Microfiber Vera Tote Bag Vera Bradley This bag is made from sleek & lightweight microfiber, these solid colors bring style & function to your everyday life. REGULARLY $128 $111.34 at Amazon

Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack Vera Bradley The XL Campus Backpack is made from. Vera Bradley colorful quilted cotton. This backpack features two side slip pockets, a front zip pocket with hidden front horizontal pocket, main entry compartment, front compartment, laptop compartment, and a hidden back zip pocket so you can travel easily and in style. REGULARLY $130 $85.62 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Travel Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Travel Bag Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton bag is the perfect weekender and comes in a variety of colors and prints. REGULARLY $100 $49.99 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley crossbody bag is stylish and perfect for any occasion! REGULARLY $70 $39 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley Signature Compact Weekender is sure to fit all of your belongings when you go on a short, fun trip. REGULARLY $100 $75.15 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley Signature Quilted Cotton Printed Backpack is perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. REGULARLY $115 $77.22 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag Vera Bradley This stylish Vera Bradley tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too. This bag comes in multiple colors and prints for everyone's personal style. REGULARLY $100 $56 at Amazon

27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage Vera Bradley Amazon 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage Vera Bradley Travel in style with this durable, waterproof Vera Bradley patterned 27" checked suitcase. REGULARLY $328 $239.01 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns. ORIGINALLY $50 $45.25 at Amazon

Women's Signature Cotton Medium Travel Duffle Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Women's Signature Cotton Medium Travel Duffle Bag Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley duffle bag is perfect for a weekend getaway. This medium duffle bag comes in 28 different colors and styles. REGULARLY $85 $38.25 on Amazon

Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley cosmetic case is perfect to use for home and travel. This cosmetics case comes in eleven different colors and patterns for everyone's taste. REGULARLY $60 $49.99 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley The Vera Bradley Hipster Signature bag is a slim crossbody bag to take anywhere. REGULARLY $48.86 $39.20 at Amazon

Performance Twill Convertible Crossbody Belt Bag with RFID Protection Vera Bradley Amazon Performance Twill Convertible Crossbody Belt Bag with RFID Protection Vera Bradley Wear this Vera Bradley belt bag around the waist or sling it over the shoulder. REGULARLY $40 $34.32 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection Vera Bradley We love the daisy dot paisley print on this Vera Bradley wristlet wallet. REGULARLY $40 $33.31 at Amazon

