Amazon Fall Sale: Best Loungewear Deals

Comfy, stylish loungewear pieces are on sale right now. Amazon's Big Fall Sale continues to offer big fashion deals, including discounts on clothing you'll live in at home.

Loungewear brands such as Champion, Z Supply, American Apparel and Daily Ritual are on sale. Shop soft, comfortable styles of sweatpants, leggings, sweatshirts, tees and dresses.

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer shoes and jewelry.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of loungewear deals.

Tie Dye Cut Off Shorts Sundry Sundry Tie Dye Cut Off Shorts Sundry These light fleece shorts are a must have. $106 at Sundry

Basic Sweatpants Sundry Sundry Basic Sweatpants Sundry These best selling ultra-soft sweatpants are 50% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $98 $49 at Sundry

Inhale Exhale Crop Hoodie Sundry Sundry Inhale Exhale Crop Hoodie Sundry This crop hoodie made with ultra-soft stretch fabric is the perfect reminder to take a breather. $148 at Sundry

Tie Dye Sweatshirt Sundry Sundry Tie Dye Sweatshirt Sundry This Tie Dye Sweatshirt is perfect for the cool weather. REGULARLY $148 $74 at Sundry

Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew Champion Life Amazon Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew Champion Life A cropped crewneck sweatshirt from the Amazon sale to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it. REGULARLY $55 $35.74 and up at Amazon

Reverse Weave PO Champion Life Amazon Reverse Weave PO Champion Life A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple. $35.48 and up at Amazon

Rainbow Leopard Cozy Sweater Sundry Sundry Rainbow Leopard Cozy Sweater Sundry A pullover hoodie with ultra-soft knit fabric. REGULARLY $122 $61 at Sundry

Tapered Velour Joggers find. Amazon Tapered Velour Joggers find. Soft velour joggers with contrast two-tone detail. $27.49 at Amazon

Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress Daily Ritual Amazon Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress Daily Ritual This effortless t-shirt dress is a bestseller. REGULARLY $20 $15 and up at Amazon

Leopard Print Joggers Sundry Sundry Leopard Print Joggers Sundry Because who doesn't love leopard print? These drawstring joggers are perfect to lounge around in. $140 at Sundry

Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt Daily Ritual Amazon Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt Daily Ritual A super soft terry dolman-sleeve tee, featuring a cute tie at the back. $26 at Amazon

