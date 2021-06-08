Early Prime Day Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Summer is almost here and while we're focused on spring cleaning and clearing out the closet, we've found some room for new handbags with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals, which is churning out major markdowns on some of our favorite designers -- including Rebecca Minkoff. Amazon has an incredible selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags on sale as part of Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals and we've picked out a variety of styles that you can save $100s on and up to 85% off.

Right now, the amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags include crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals. As things begin to open up and warm up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style. Now is the perfect time to shop for your summer clothes. With deals across multiple brands, Amazon is making your summer clothes shopping easier for everyone.

Beyond Rebecca Minkoff, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, an Amazon device like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out ET Style's top picks of Rebecca Minkoff bags we have curated with deep discounts available on Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals. But hurry: The deals are winding down!

Rebecca Minkoff Micro Avery Tote Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Micro Avery Tote This incredible deal from Rebecca Minkoff is as cute as it is practical. Big enough to fit your wallet and daytime necessities is a big feature -- you'll look stylish and prepared for anything. Get it now for 63% off the original price. $84 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, pinot noir, and fig. Get this bag for $178 off the retail price, while supplies last. $118 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Stella Tote Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Stella Tote This sleek and spacious bag has enough room to carry your essentials along with a laptop, water bottle or whatever else you need to tote. $90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy now

