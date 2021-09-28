Shopping

21 Fall Boots Under $50 We Can't Wait to Wear

Fall is officially here and while it's always hard to say goodbye to summer and its sundresses and sandals, the new season opens us up to sweater weather and we're not mad at that. As we're building our fall wardrobes, searching for cozy coats and other fall style essentials, it's important to spend some extra time on the purchase that we rely on most all autumn -- that perfect pair of fall boots. 

Boot season gives us all sorts of shoes to play with. Whether it's short and chunky ankle boots, knee-high boots with heels, or reliable rain boots that can be worn on even the driest of fall afternoons, there’s a perfect pair out there for you that are also budget-friendly. 

Are you looking for a pair of boots made for walking? Something with little to no heel like a chunky Chelsea boot might be right for you. Trying to channel the powerful energy of Ariana Grande all through the coming fall season, try her classic thigh-high block-heeled boots or put your own spin on it with a pair of lower block-heeled over-the-knee boots

Whatever your style, there’s a budget-friendly boot out there for you. Here are 21 boots under $50 that are perfect for fall. 

Skechers Homestead - Wrapped Out
Zappos
Skechers Homestead - Wrapped Out
The Skechers heeled booties feature a stacked block heel, round toe, lace up back detailing, a zip side closure and a leather and textile combo upper.
$48
Journee Collection Gentri Boot
Zappos
Journee Collection Gentri Boot
The knee boot never goes out of style. This pair features a micro suede upper making it the perfect addition to any fall outfit.
$42
LifeStride Women's X-Felicity Knee High Boot
Amazon
LifeStride Women's X-Felicity Knee High Boot
This knee high boot has the timeless silhouette of a riding boot.  
$46
MIA Jody heeled booties
Zappos
MIA Jody heeled booties
If you're in the market for a go-to boot with a bit more height to it, these heeled ankle booties might be just the pair for you. They feature a classic stacked heel, synthetic leather upper and a lug sole.
$50 (REGULARLY $69) AT ZAPPOS
New Look metal heel detail Chelsea boot
ASOS
New Look metal heel detail Chelsea boot
The chic and subtle metal detail on the heel of these boots make them a timelessly elevated classic for your closet.
$44 AT ASOS
Forever Young croc texture rain boots
Walmart
Forever Young croc texture rain boots
The traction soles of these rain boots make them a fashionable and functional choice in footwear, regardless of the season.
$20 AT WALMART
Raid Pierra chunky over the knee boots
ASOS
Raid Pierra chunky over the knee boots
These low block-heeled boots give you the comfort of sneakers with their chunky soles while still providing the stylish and cozy appearance of over the knee boots.
$25 (REGULARLY $72) AT ASOS
Viviyana suede ankle sock boots
Lulus
Viviyana suede ankle sock boots
These faux-suede boots from Lulus have a timeless yet super trendy silhouette.
$38 AT LULUS
Bogs Patch ankle boots
Zappos
Bogs Patch ankle boots
These waterproof boots are ready for a rainy autumn afternoon at the farmers market.
$43 (REGULARLY $65) AT ZAPPOS
ASOS Design Giana chunky Chelsea rain boots
ASOS
ASOS Design Giana chunky Chelsea rain boots
These chunky rain boots will shine regardless of the weather.
$36 AT ASOS
Lace up low heel combat boots
Athlefit via Amazon
Lace up low heel combat boots
These combat boots are hiking friendly and waterproof on top of being totally outdoorsy-chic.
$30 AND UP
Budding Romance Camel Suede Peep-Toe Booties
Lulus
Budding Romance Camel Suede Peep-Toe Booties
These peep toe booties can help you with the transition from sandals to boots. Bonus: they look great with mom jeans!
$38 AT LULUS
Katari suede pointed-toe knee high boots
Lulus
Katari suede pointed-toe knee high boots
Break these babies out when you first feel that autumn crisp in the air! These faux-suede knee high boots pair perfectly with sweater weather.
$48 AT LULUS
Kenneth Cole REACTION Side Way Low Heel Ankle Bootie
Amazon
Kenneth Cole REACTION Side Way Low Heel Ankle Bootie
Kenneth Cole REACTION delivers cute and sassy with this side way women's ankle boots.
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89)
Forever Young faux-fur trim ankle bootie
Walmart
Forever Young faux-fur trim ankle bootie
For a little faux-fur fall moment, these glamorous booties have got you covered.
$20 (REGULARLY $30) AT WALMART
Joules Wellibob Chelsea boot
Joules via Amazon
Joules Wellibob Chelsea boot
This rain boot is ready to take on the elements in style with their adorable doggy print and waterproof design.
$29 AND UP AT AMAZON
Raid Radar chunky Chelsea boots
ASOS
Raid Radar chunky Chelsea boots
These chunky Chelsea boots are the perfect basic go-to boot that will go with practically any fall ‘fit!
$42 AT ASOS
Zelah Black Suede Square Toe Mules
Lulus
Zelah Black Suede Square Toe Mules
The mule is another shoe for when you're not quite ready to let go of summer. 
$38
Journee Collection Sabrina bootie
Zappos
Journee Collection Sabrina bootie
This textured ankle boot has just enough heel to pass for formal footwear while still being comfortable enough for everyday wear. 
$30 AT ZAPPOS
Sam Edelman Women's Tinsley Classic Rain Boot
Amazon
Sam Edelman Women's Tinsley Classic Rain Boot
Even if you think you don't need rain boots, it's good to have some on hand in the fall. They're waterproof with a 1-inch heel for maximum comfort. 
$24 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
Pointed toe mid-heel slip-on Chelsea boots
J. Adamas via Amazon
Pointed toe mid-heel slip-on Chelsea boots
These forever-trendy mid-heeled Chelsea boots really go the fashion distance, they’ll blend seamlessly into almost any autumnal look.
$33 AND UP AT AMAZON

