The Most Fashionable Cozy Cardigans For Fall

Since fall is finally here, it might be time to bring Taylor Swift’s favorite item of clothing out from under your bed -- or wherever else you’ve been keeping it. That’s right, it’s sweater weather, and this fall, cardigans are having a well deserved moment.

Whether it's a longline cardigan that could button up and practically double as a maxi dress, a cropped crochet sweater or a super cozy fleece, the perfect cardigan is an essential piece of clothing for your closet this fall.

Trying to channel the iconic energy of Harry Styles in that one oversized sweater? Try a chunky crochet cropped cardigan with a similar silhouette. Looking for something to wrap yourself up in as you stare at the window with your cup of tea in full main character mode fashion? A drape front cardigan might be right for you. And if you love a good matching set, you’re definitely going to thrive throughout this sweater season.

Whatever your style, there’s a cute and cozy cardigan just waiting to keep you warm in style all autumn long. Here are 17 of the most fashionable cardigans for fall.

Tipped varsity cardigan Nordstrom Tipped varsity cardigan You don’t have to be headed back to school this fall to make varsity. This retro-inspired cardigan is straight out of the fashion archives and should do just the trick. $55 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

