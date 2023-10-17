From the stars of The White Lotus and Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall to supermodel Heidi Klum and singer SZA, SKIMS never fails to source the hottest pop culture icons to star in its campaigns. Kim Kardashian's lingerie and loungewear brand just launched yet another exciting new collection, this time with rapper and fashion icon Cardi B.

The Grammy award-winning musician is the face of SKIMS' Cotton Collection, featuring bralettes, panties, T-shirts, leggings and more in soft and breathable cotton rib and cotton jersey fabrics — infused with a touch of spandex for stretch.

“I’ve always loved the SKIMS Cotton Collection,” states Cardi B in a press release. “It’s so sexy and makes me feel snatched yet comfortable while hanging out at home. The new styles and colors I wore on set are even better, and I can’t wait to wear them all the time.”

Shop the New SKIMS Cotton Collection

With its naturally temperature-regulating fibers, it's no wonder why cotton is such a beloved fabric for intimates and basics. SKIMS' latest cotton collection comes in three new colorways: deep spruce green, earthy army green and neutral heather oatmeal. Longtime favorites such as the Cotton Jersey T-Shirt and Cotton Rib Boxer are featured in the launch, as well as new styles including the Cotton Rib Sleeveless Long Dress.

Whether you're looking to stock up on elevated basics for fall and winter or upgrade your loungewear with cozy new styles, the SKIMS Cotton Collection is full of must-have pieces you'll reach for time and time again.

Below, shop some of our favorite pieces from SKIMS' new Cotton collection, available soon.

