Stock up on soft, breathable basics for fall with SKIMS' latest collection starring the magnetic Cardi B.
From the stars of The White Lotus and Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall to supermodel Heidi Klum and singer SZA, SKIMS never fails to source the hottest pop culture icons to star in its campaigns. Kim Kardashian's lingerie and loungewear brand just launched yet another exciting new collection, this time with rapper and fashion icon Cardi B.
The Grammy award-winning musician is the face of SKIMS' Cotton Collection, featuring bralettes, panties, T-shirts, leggings and more in soft and breathable cotton rib and cotton jersey fabrics — infused with a touch of spandex for stretch.
“I’ve always loved the SKIMS Cotton Collection,” states Cardi B in a press release. “It’s so sexy and makes me feel snatched yet comfortable while hanging out at home. The new styles and colors I wore on set are even better, and I can’t wait to wear them all the time.”
Shop the New SKIMS Cotton Collection
With its naturally temperature-regulating fibers, it's no wonder why cotton is such a beloved fabric for intimates and basics. SKIMS' latest cotton collection comes in three new colorways: deep spruce green, earthy army green and neutral heather oatmeal. Longtime favorites such as the Cotton Jersey T-Shirt and Cotton Rib Boxer are featured in the launch, as well as new styles including the Cotton Rib Sleeveless Long Dress.
Whether you're looking to stock up on elevated basics for fall and winter or upgrade your loungewear with cozy new styles, the SKIMS Cotton Collection is full of must-have pieces you'll reach for time and time again.
Below, shop some of our favorite pieces from SKIMS' new Cotton collection, available soon.
Cotton Rib Sleeveless Long Dress
Feel snatched and sexy in a curve-hugging maxi dress.
Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve Turtleneck
You can never have too many chic turtlenecks in your fall and winter wardrobe.
Cotton Rib Legging
Upgrade your loungewear collection with these stylish leggings.
Cotton Rib Scoop Bralette
For days when you can't be bothered to put on a real bra, this scoop bralette with adjustable straps is soft and supportive.
Cotton Rib Boxer
SKIMS' best-selling lounge boxers are now available in a breathable cotton rib fabric.
Cotton Rib Tank
This ribbed cotton tank top hits right at your natural waist for a tuck-free fit.
Cotton Jersey Foldover Pant
We love the Y2K-inspired silhouette of these low-waisted foldover lounge pants.
Cotton Rib T-Shirt
TikTok sings the praises of SKIMS' T-shirts for their flattering fit that hugs your figure in all the right places.
Cotton Rib Henley Mini Dress
Feel put-together without sacrificing comfort when you wear this vintage-inspired henley mini dress.
Cotton Rib Thong
"The most comfortable and flattering thong I’ve ever worn," one reviewer praised these high-waisted panties.
Cotton Rib Zip-Up Hoodie
This cotton zip-up hoodie is the perfect layering piece to throw on over your favorite tank top or bra.
Cotton Jersey Straight Leg Pant
Soft and breathable cotton jersey fabric makes these lounge pants supremely comfortable.
Cotton Rib Long Sleeve T-Shirt
SKIMS is beloved for its elevated, high-quality basics — including this simply chic long sleeve.
Cotton Rib Onesie
This one-and-done style can be worn alone or layered beneath jackets, hoodies and blazers.
Cotton Rib Long Sleeve Henley
You can never go wrong with a classic and cozy henley for lounging and beyond.
