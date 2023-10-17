Style

Cardi B Stars in Latest SKIMS Campaign: See the New Cotton Collection from Kim Kardashian's Lounge Brand

Cardi B in SKIMS Cotton
SKIMS
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 12:59 PM PDT, October 17, 2023

Stock up on soft, breathable basics for fall with SKIMS' latest collection starring the magnetic Cardi B.

From the stars of The White Lotus and Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall to supermodel Heidi Klum and singer SZA, SKIMS never fails to source the hottest pop culture icons to star in its campaigns. Kim Kardashian's lingerie and loungewear brand just launched yet another exciting new collection, this time with rapper and fashion icon Cardi B.

The Grammy award-winning musician is the face of SKIMS' Cotton Collection, featuring bralettes, panties, T-shirts, leggings and more in soft and breathable cotton rib and cotton jersey fabrics — infused with a touch of spandex for stretch. 

“I’ve always loved the SKIMS Cotton Collection,” states Cardi B in a press release. “It’s so sexy and makes me feel snatched yet comfortable while hanging out at home. The new styles and colors I wore on set are even better, and I can’t wait to wear them all the time.” 

Shop the New SKIMS Cotton Collection

With its naturally temperature-regulating fibers, it's no wonder why cotton is such a beloved fabric for intimates and basics. SKIMS' latest cotton collection comes in three new colorways: deep spruce green, earthy army green and neutral heather oatmeal. Longtime favorites such as the Cotton Jersey T-Shirt and Cotton Rib Boxer are featured in the launch, as well as new styles including the Cotton Rib Sleeveless Long Dress.

Whether you're looking to stock up on elevated basics for fall and winter or upgrade your loungewear with cozy new styles, the SKIMS Cotton Collection is full of must-have pieces you'll reach for time and time again.

Below, shop some of our favorite pieces from SKIMS' new Cotton collection, available soon.

Cotton Rib Sleeveless Long Dress

Cotton Rib Sleeveless Long Dress
SKIMS

Cotton Rib Sleeveless Long Dress

Feel snatched and sexy in a curve-hugging maxi dress.

Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve Turtleneck

Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve Turtleneck
SKIMS

Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve Turtleneck

You can never have too many chic turtlenecks in your fall and winter wardrobe.

Cotton Rib Legging

Cotton Rib Legging
SKIMS

Cotton Rib Legging

Upgrade your loungewear collection with these stylish leggings.

Cotton Rib Scoop Bralette

Cotton Rib Scoop Bralette
SKIMS

Cotton Rib Scoop Bralette

For days when you can't be bothered to put on a real bra, this scoop bralette with adjustable straps is soft and supportive.

Cotton Rib Boxer

Cotton Rib Boxer
SKIMS

Cotton Rib Boxer

SKIMS' best-selling lounge boxers are now available in a breathable cotton rib fabric.

Cotton Rib Tank

Cotton Rib Tank
SKIMS

Cotton Rib Tank

This ribbed cotton tank top hits right at your natural waist for a tuck-free fit.

Cotton Jersey Foldover Pant

Cotton Jersey Foldover Pant
SKIMS

Cotton Jersey Foldover Pant

We love the Y2K-inspired silhouette of these low-waisted foldover lounge pants.

Cotton Rib T-Shirt

Cotton Rib T-Shirt
SKIMS

Cotton Rib T-Shirt

TikTok sings the praises of SKIMS' T-shirts for their flattering fit that hugs your figure in all the right places.

Cotton Rib Henley Mini Dress

Cotton Rib Henley Mini Dress
SKIMS

Cotton Rib Henley Mini Dress

Feel put-together without sacrificing comfort when you wear this vintage-inspired henley mini dress.

Cotton Rib Thong

Cotton Rib Thong
SKIMS

Cotton Rib Thong

"The most comfortable and flattering thong I’ve ever worn," one reviewer praised these high-waisted panties.

Cotton Rib Zip-Up Hoodie

Cotton Rib Zip-Up Hoodie
SKIMS

Cotton Rib Zip-Up Hoodie

This cotton zip-up hoodie is the perfect layering piece to throw on over your favorite tank top or bra.

Cotton Jersey Straight Leg Pant

Cotton Jersey Straight Leg Pant
SKIMS

Cotton Jersey Straight Leg Pant

Soft and breathable cotton jersey fabric makes these lounge pants supremely comfortable.

Cotton Rib Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Cotton Rib Long Sleeve T-Shirt
SKIMS

Cotton Rib Long Sleeve T-Shirt

SKIMS is beloved for its elevated, high-quality basics — including this simply chic long sleeve.

Cotton Rib Onesie

Cotton Rib Onesie
SKIMS

Cotton Rib Onesie

This one-and-done style can be worn alone or layered beneath jackets, hoodies and blazers.

Cotton Rib Long Sleeve Henley

Cotton Rib Long Sleeve Henley
SKIMS

Cotton Rib Long Sleeve Henley

You can never go wrong with a classic and cozy henley for lounging and beyond.

