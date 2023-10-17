'Tis the season for all things cozy. Since launching in 2019, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Cozy Collection has been a mainstay in our wardrobes. The luxe line of pajamas and loungewear made with yarn that’s unbelievably warm, lightweight and breathable all at once certainly lives up to the hype. If you've had your eyes on some new ultra-snuggly wardrobe additions, SKIMS is slashing the price of its Cozy Collection in a rare sale right now.

Shop the SKIMS Cozy Collection

Available in sizes XXS to 5X, the Cozy Collection offerings include a long robe, tank, bralette, leggings, pants, shorts and three pullovers. Aside from the joggers, every piece in the collection is 50% off. The styles can be coordinated for a monochrome look or mixed with denim and other dressier pieces to wear out of the house.

The SKIMS Cozy Collection also has celeb fans, including Kacey Musgraves, Mindy Kaling and Jessica Alba who all have shared selfies rocking the ultimate chilling-at-home uniform. From the fan-favorite Cropped Pullover to the Knit Robe, each piece makes the perfect holiday gift or a little treat for yourself this fall.

SKIMS rarely discounts its products beyond its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, which makes these deals exceptionally cozier. Ahead, lounge in luxury and shop all the best deals on SKIMS' Cozy Collection before your size and favorite color sells out.

Cozy Knit Bralette SKIMS Cozy Knit Bralette Made for coziness and style, this soft, stretchy knit bralette features a flattering double scoop neckline and cropped fit. $48 $24 Shop Now

Cozy Knit Tank SKIMS Cozy Knit Tank The Cozy Knit Tank is made of soft, stretchy boucle yarn and features a flattering squared scoop neckline. Pair this tank top with the Cozy Knit Short and Cozy Knit Robe for the ultimate loungewear set. $52 $26 Shop Now

Knit Cropped Pullover SKIMS Knit Cropped Pullover Sporty meets cozy in this mock-neck zip-up pullover. It’s bungee and stoppers on the bottom hem create the snatched waist you’re going for. $68 $34 Shop Now

Cozy Knit Robe SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe Featuring a tie at the waist and functional patch pockets, the Cozy Knit Robe is the epitome of luxe loungewear. $128 $64 Shop Now

Cozy Knit Pullover SKIMS Cozy Knit Pullover An oversized pullover made for warmth and comfort, this relaxed fit knit features a large front pocket and a mock neck collar with snaps. $78 $39 Shop Now

Knit Drawstring Legging SKIMS Knit Drawstring Legging Feel cute and comfy thanks to the updated tapered fit and waistband of these leggings. Plus, the pockets have zippers so nothing falls out. $88 $44 Shop Now

