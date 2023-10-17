Sales & Deals

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Cozy Collection Is 50% Off Right Now — Shop the Best Styles for Fall

SKIMS Cozy Collection
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 10:24 AM PDT, October 17, 2023

Get your hands on the unbelievably soft Cozy Collection from SKIMS while it's 50% off.

'Tis the season for all things cozy. Since launching in 2019, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Cozy Collection has been a mainstay in our wardrobes. The luxe line of pajamas and loungewear made with yarn that’s unbelievably warm, lightweight and breathable all at once certainly lives up to the hype. If you've had your eyes on some new ultra-snuggly wardrobe additions, SKIMS is slashing the price of its Cozy Collection in a rare sale right now.

Shop the SKIMS Cozy Collection

Available in sizes XXS to 5X, the Cozy Collection offerings include a long robe, tank, bralette, leggings, pants, shorts and three pullovers. Aside from the joggers, every piece in the collection is 50% off. The styles can be coordinated for a monochrome look or mixed with denim and other dressier pieces to wear out of the house.

The SKIMS Cozy Collection also has celeb fans, including Kacey Musgraves, Mindy Kaling and Jessica Alba who all have shared selfies rocking the ultimate chilling-at-home uniform. From the fan-favorite Cropped Pullover to the Knit Robe, each piece makes the perfect holiday gift or a little treat for yourself this fall. 

SKIMS rarely discounts its products beyond its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, which makes these deals exceptionally cozier. Ahead, lounge in luxury and shop all the best deals on SKIMS' Cozy Collection before your size and favorite color sells out.

Cozy Knit Bralette

Cozy Knit Bralette

Made for coziness and style, this soft, stretchy knit bralette features a flattering double scoop neckline and cropped fit.

$48 $24

Cozy Knit Tank

Cozy Knit Tank

The Cozy Knit Tank is made of soft, stretchy boucle yarn and features a flattering squared scoop neckline. Pair this tank top with the Cozy Knit Short and Cozy Knit Robe for the ultimate loungewear set.

$52 $26

Cozy Knit Cropped T-Shirt

Cozy Knit Cropped T-Shirt

The cropped short sleeve wardrobe essential is the perfect way to stay cozy all year, even in the warmer months.

$58 $29

Cozy Knit Short

Cozy Knit Short

A must-have addition to your loungewear lineup, the Cozy Knit Short feels like you are wearing a blanket.

$58 $29

Cozy Knit Halter Bra Top

Cozy Knit Halter Bra Top

This elevated Halter Bra Top features SKIMS' dreamy, cloud-like fabric with a high scoop neckline, open back, and self tie at the neck.

$48 $24

Knit Cropped Pullover

Knit Cropped Pullover

Sporty meets cozy in this mock-neck zip-up pullover. It’s bungee and stoppers on the bottom hem create the snatched waist you’re going for.

$68 $34

Cozy Knit Robe

Cozy Knit Robe

Featuring a tie at the waist and functional patch pockets, the Cozy Knit Robe is the epitome of luxe loungewear. 

$128 $64

Cozy Knit Pullover

Cozy Knit Pullover

An oversized pullover made for warmth and comfort, this relaxed fit knit features a large front pocket and a mock neck collar with snaps.

$78 $39

Cozy Knit Pant

Cozy Knit Pant

Snuggle up all night in cozy warmth that you'll love well through the winter.

$88 $44

Knit Drawstring Legging

Knit Drawstring Legging

Feel cute and comfy thanks to the updated tapered fit and waistband of these leggings. Plus, the pockets have zippers so nothing falls out.

$88 $44

