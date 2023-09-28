Fall Nail Trend Alert: How to Get the Newest Hot Chocolate Nail Look

The arrival of autumn brings with it the latest must-try nail trend: hot chocolate nails.
When thinking of fall's treats and drinks, one that often comes to mind is hot cocoa. The comforting drink that brings back nostalgic childhood memories has now evolved into a trendy nail style known as "hot chocolate nails." As the cool days of fall arrive, our favorite celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian are embracing the trend by showcasing their stylish chocolate brown manicures.
Following a summer full of eat-me trends, this season continues down a similar path. The latest hot chocolate nail trend welcomes the warmth and comfort associated with the delightful fall beverage. It revolves around the use of chocolate brown nail shades to create a versatile and timeless style, making it the perfect choice for fall.
Hailey Bieber has become known for popularizing this summer's food-inspired beauty trends, and she's continuing to do so. In her latest TikTok video, she displays her almond-shaped, dark brown manicure while sporting a pink dress. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was also spotted flaunting a natural brown manicure in one of her recent Instagram stories, where she even tagged Hailey Bieber. These two celebrities, who have adopted the latest nail trend, clearly have similar tastes.
Get ready for the cozy season by grabbing your favorite mug and following the steps below to achieve the hot chocolate manicure.
Step 1: Prep Your Nails for Polish
The hot chocolate nail trend revolves around establishing a clean and minimalist nail appearance. To prep the nails, trim or file to your preferred shape and gently smooth the nail surface to create a fresh base.
Revlon Shape 'N' Buff Nail File & Buffer
This all-in-one nail buffer block and file is designed to create impeccably shaped, glossy nails with a smooth finish.
MR.GREEN Nail Clipper
Made of medical-grade stainless steel, these clippers are ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hand.
Step 2: Apply a Base Coat
Achieving an impeccably smooth surface for your nail polish is essential. After filing and buffing the nails, add a base coat to the nails to enhance their overall strength and natural color.
essie Nail Care, 8-Free Vegan, Strong Start Base Coat
Infused with biotin, essie's Strong Start Base Coat works to boost nail strength and reduce the likelihood of peeling, chipping and breakage.
Step 3: Add a Brown Polish
It's now time to apply a deep brown shade to the nails, reminiscent of the beloved autumn beverage. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite cocoa-inspired polishes.
OPI Nail Lacquer, Espresso Your Inner Self
This espresso-colored shade has us daydreaming about those cozy autumn days, spent lounging on the couch and sipping from a mug.
Essie expressie, Take The Espresso
Bringing to mind the richness of dark chocolate, this quick-drying nail polish is the perfect fall shade.
Revlon Nail Enamel, Chip Resistant Nail Polish
Designed with Revlon's Chip Defiant and anti-fade technology, this foxy brown polish will help you achieve a glossy and chocolatey finish.
Step 4: Finish Off with Top Coat
To perfect the hot chocolate nail look, add a chip-resistant top coat to seal in the color and add extra shine. You'll be ready for chilly fall days to come.
OPI Nail Polish Top Coat
For a flawless and radiant shine, apply one coat of OPI's Top Coat, which boasts a durability of seven days or more.
RELATED CONTENT: