Fall Nail Trend Alert: How to Get the Newest Hot Chocolate Nail Look

When thinking of fall's treats and drinks, one that often comes to mind is hot cocoa. The comforting drink that brings back nostalgic childhood memories has now evolved into a trendy nail style known as "hot chocolate nails." As the cool days of fall arrive, our favorite celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian are embracing the trend by showcasing their stylish chocolate brown manicures.

Following a summer full of eat-me trends, this season continues down a similar path. The latest hot chocolate nail trend welcomes the warmth and comfort associated with the delightful fall beverage. It revolves around the use of chocolate brown nail shades to create a versatile and timeless style, making it the perfect choice for fall.

Hailey Bieber has become known for popularizing this summer's food-inspired beauty trends, and she's continuing to do so. In her latest TikTok video, she displays her almond-shaped, dark brown manicure while sporting a pink dress. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was also spotted flaunting a natural brown manicure in one of her recent Instagram stories, where she even tagged Hailey Bieber. These two celebrities, who have adopted the latest nail trend, clearly have similar tastes.

Get ready for the cozy season by grabbing your favorite mug and following the steps below to achieve the hot chocolate manicure.

Step 1: Prep Your Nails for Polish

The hot chocolate nail trend revolves around establishing a clean and minimalist nail appearance. To prep the nails, trim or file to your preferred shape and gently smooth the nail surface to create a fresh base.

Step 2: Apply a Base Coat

Achieving an impeccably smooth surface for your nail polish is essential. After filing and buffing the nails, add a base coat to the nails to enhance their overall strength and natural color.

Step 3: Add a Brown Polish

It's now time to apply a deep brown shade to the nails, reminiscent of the beloved autumn beverage. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite cocoa-inspired polishes.

Step 4: Finish Off with Top Coat

To perfect the hot chocolate nail look, add a chip-resistant top coat to seal in the color and add extra shine. You'll be ready for chilly fall days to come.

