Hailey Bieber’s Lip Treatment From Her Viral Strawberry Makeup Look Is Now Available

Hailey Bieber's New Lip Treatment Is Glazed to the Max
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 11:14 AM PDT, August 29, 2023

Previously the lip treatment used for Bieber's viral look was a mystery, but now it's available to shop.

Earlier this month, Hailey Bieber announced Strawberry Girl Summer with her viral Everyday Strawberry Girl tutorial on TikTok. Several viewers noticed the Peptide Lip Treatment she used in the video had different packaging than those available via her skincare brand, Rhode.

The good news? That mystery lip product is now available for purchase. Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze is a limited-edition product inspired by none other than Krispy Kreme's Strawberry Glazed donut. The lip treatment glaze goes on shiny and clear, plus it smells like the frosted breakfast treat.

Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze

Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze
rhode

Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze

This Peptide Lip Treatment promises glossy, shiny lips, as seen in Bieber's tutorial, along with nourishing and plumping ingredients like shea butter, peptides, cupuaçu and babassu that can help reduce fine lines, dryness and volume loss. That means you can wear it out for a perfect pout or put it on before bed to help moisturize lips while you sleep. 

Based on the popularity of Bieber's previous lip peptide treatment releases, and the Strawberry Glaze being a limited-edition product, we recommend adding this one to your cart sooner rather than later. With its dreamy strawberry donut scent, we wouldn't be surprised if it sells out — fast.

Shop Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment

