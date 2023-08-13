Alix Earle Shares Her Must-Have Makeup Products from Benefit Cosmetics: Shop the Collection at Ulta
If you've been anywhere on TikTok over the last year, you're familiar with the power of Alix Earle.
The New Jersey native and influencer skyrocketed to fame for her "Get Ready With Me" videos while she attended the University of Miami, and has since accumulated over 5.5 million followers and billions of TikTok views. As the unofficial queen of GRWM videos, we're not surprised to see that Earle has teamed up with Benefit Cosmetics to share some of her favorite beauty products.
We know that Earle's go-to glam includes glowy skin, a snatched brow and mile-long lashes. The Benefit best-sellers Earle uses to create her signature look include the brand's cult-favorite Hoola Bronzer, a luminous pink highlighting powder, tried-and-true Roller Lash mascara, plus long-lasting brow filler and gel to achieve the viral "soap brow" lift.
The best part? When you spend $60 or more on any Benefit products at Ulta — not just Earle's faves — you'll receive a free "Alix Made Me Buy It" makeup bag and pink hair clips designed by Alix herself with your purchase. These limited-edition gifts are only available through Saturday, September 9, so be sure to snag some new Benefit products before the deal is over!
From mascara to bronzer, you can shop all of Alix Earle's favorite Benefit Cosmetics products available at Ulta.
This complimentary bag is perfect for storing all your new Benefit goodies — and comes with hair clips to unleash your inner beauty influencer.
Give your skin a sunkissed glow with Benefit's longtime favorite Hoola Bronzer.
Stay ahead of the curve with Benefit's Roller Lash mascara, which separates, lifts and curls your lashes for a flirty gaze.
Available in 12 shades for your perfect match, this brow pencil makes it easy to achieve natural-looking brow definition.
Use this highlighting powder on top of your cheekbones, nose and inner eye corners for a radiant finish.
Lock your brows in place using this 24-hour hold setting gel.
