If you've been anywhere on TikTok over the last year, you're familiar with the power of Alix Earle.

The New Jersey native and influencer skyrocketed to fame for her "Get Ready With Me" videos while she attended the University of Miami, and has since accumulated over 5.5 million followers and billions of TikTok views. As the unofficial queen of GRWM videos, we're not surprised to see that Earle has teamed up with Benefit Cosmetics to share some of her favorite beauty products.

Shop Benefit x Alix Earle

We know that Earle's go-to glam includes glowy skin, a snatched brow and mile-long lashes. The Benefit best-sellers Earle uses to create her signature look include the brand's cult-favorite Hoola Bronzer, a luminous pink highlighting powder, tried-and-true Roller Lash mascara, plus long-lasting brow filler and gel to achieve the viral "soap brow" lift.

The best part? When you spend $60 or more on any Benefit products at Ulta — not just Earle's faves — you'll receive a free "Alix Made Me Buy It" makeup bag and pink hair clips designed by Alix herself with your purchase. These limited-edition gifts are only available through Saturday, September 9, so be sure to snag some new Benefit products before the deal is over!

From mascara to bronzer, you can shop all of Alix Earle's favorite Benefit Cosmetics products available at Ulta.

