Alix Earle Shares Her Must-Have Makeup Products from Benefit Cosmetics: Shop the Collection at Ulta

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Benefit Cosmetics x Alix Earle
Benefit Cosmetics

If you've been anywhere on TikTok over the last year, you're familiar with the power of Alix Earle.

The New Jersey native and influencer skyrocketed to fame for her "Get Ready With Me" videos while she attended the University of Miami, and has since accumulated over 5.5 million followers and billions of TikTok views. As the unofficial queen of GRWM videos, we're not surprised to see that Earle has teamed up with Benefit Cosmetics to share some of her favorite beauty products.

Shop Benefit x Alix Earle

We know that Earle's go-to glam includes glowy skin, a snatched brow and mile-long lashes. The Benefit best-sellers Earle uses to create her signature look include the brand's cult-favorite Hoola Bronzer, a luminous pink highlighting powder, tried-and-true Roller Lash mascara, plus long-lasting brow filler and gel to achieve the viral "soap brow" lift.

The best part? When you spend $60 or more on any Benefit products at Ulta — not just Earle's faves — you'll receive a free "Alix Made Me Buy It" makeup bag and pink hair clips designed by Alix herself with your purchase. These limited-edition gifts are only available through Saturday, September 9, so be sure to snag some new Benefit products before the deal is over!

From mascara to bronzer, you can shop all of Alix Earle's favorite Benefit Cosmetics products available at Ulta. 

"Alix Made Me Buy It" Makeup Bag and GRWM Hair Clips
"Alix Made Me Buy It" Makeup Bag and GRWM Hair Clips
Ulta
"Alix Made Me Buy It" Makeup Bag and GRWM Hair Clips

This complimentary bag is perfect for storing all your new Benefit goodies — and comes with hair clips to unleash your inner beauty influencer.

FREE WITH $60 PURCHASE
Hoola Matte Powder Bronzer
Hoola Matte Powder Bronzer
Ulta
Hoola Matte Powder Bronzer

Give your skin a sunkissed glow with Benefit's longtime favorite Hoola Bronzer.

$35
Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara
Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara
Ulta
Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara

Stay ahead of the curve with Benefit's Roller Lash mascara, which separates, lifts and curls your lashes for a flirty gaze.

$28
Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer
Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer
Ulta
Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer

Available in 12 shades for your perfect match, this brow pencil makes it easy to achieve natural-looking brow definition.

$25
Tickle Golden Pink Powder Highlighter
Tickle Golden Pink Powder Highlighter
Ulta
Tickle Golden Pink Powder Highlighter

Use this highlighting powder on top of your cheekbones, nose and inner eye corners for a radiant finish.

$35
24-HR Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel with Lamination Effect
24-HR Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel with Lamination Effect
Ulta
24-HR Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel with Lamination Effect

Lock your brows in place using this 24-hour hold setting gel.

$26

