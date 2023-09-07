The 2023 U.S. Open is well underway, and so many of our favorite celebs have flocked to New York City to watch one of the year's biggest sporting events and soak up the last of the summer heat. From the Biebers to the Obamas, it seems like all of American royalty is hitting the courts — but don't feel too left out. You can still channel your inner Serena Williams with one of the most viral trends of the decade: tenniscore.

While all-white activewear, pleated skirts and preppy knitwear has long been a staple of American style, tennis-inspired styles skyrocketed in popularity when Miu Miu debuted its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection in March 2022. Street style icon Bella Hadid endorsed the look, and it's been all over our TikTok feeds ever since.

The tenniscore trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere, and we're here to show you how to take the style into fall 2023. Modern interpretations of the aesthetic include plenty of "old money"-inspired styles: classic cardigans, strong stripes and, of course, flirty tennis skirts.

Below, check out some of our favorite tenniscore-inspired pieces for fall 2023.

Tory Burch Tech Twill Pleated Tennis Skirt Tory Burch Tory Burch Tech Twill Pleated Tennis Skirt You'll be raking in the compliments when you sport this Tory Burch tennis skirt. $159 $69 Shop Now

J. Crew Classic Cotton Cardigan Sweater J. Crew Factory J. Crew Classic Cotton Cardigan Sweater J. Crew cardigans never seem to go out of style and make it easy to transition your summer staples into the chillier months. $80 $47 Shop Now

Cole Haan Women's GrandPrø Wellesley Sneaker Cole Haan Cole Haan Women's GrandPrø Wellesley Sneaker A retro silhouette and warm suede accents make these tennis shoes the perfect accent to your fall 'fits. $150 Shop Now

Girlfriend Collective Racer Riley Sweetheart Dress Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Racer Riley Sweetheart Dress Girlfriend Collective's cult-favorite workout dresses are perfect for pairing with cardigans and tube socks for a tenniscore look. $88 Shop Now

Brooks Brothers Cotton-Linen Blend Tennis Sweater Brooks Brothers Brooks Brothers Cotton-Linen Blend Tennis Sweater We consider Brooks Brothers to be an authority on all-American preppy style, and this cotton-linen sweater is an investment piece you'll wear for years to come. $248 $124 Shop Now

lululemon Pleat to Street Mid-Rise Skirt lululemon lululemon Pleat to Street Mid-Rise Skirt Nail the sporty aesthetic with a flirty pleated tennis skirt from lululemon. $88 $49 Shop Now

ACCFOD Womens Striped Crew Socks Amazon ACCFOD Womens Striped Crew Socks We love all the cozy autumnal tones features in this value pack of tube socks. $26 $18 with coupon Shop Now

Lacoste Women’s Polo-Style Midi Dress Lacoste Lacoste Women’s Polo-Style Midi Dress Iconic sportswear brand Lacoste is a natural choice for tenniscore fashion, and this polo midi dress is majorly discounted right now. $165 $79 Shop Now

GAP Relaxed Forever Cozy Collared Sweater GAP Factory GAP Relaxed Forever Cozy Collared Sweater You can never have too many sweaters for fall, and this collared pick is a subtle nod to tenniscore. $60 $42 Shop Now

Adidas Clubhouse Premium Classic Tennis Dress Adidas Adidas Clubhouse Premium Classic Tennis Dress Rock this Adidas mini tennis dress while it's still steamy outside. $80 Shop Now

Mango Striped Plaited Knitted Cardigan Mango Mango Striped Plaited Knitted Cardigan Take notes from Mango's stylist and wear this striped cable-knit cardigan with a pleated skirt for maximum tenniscore appeal. $60 Shop Now

PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers Amazon PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers Add some serious height to your look without sacrificing comfort when you slip into these platform sneakers. $90 Shop Now

Adidas Originals Class of '72 Vest Adidas Adidas Originals Class of '72 Vest We love this sweater vest worn solo, but you can style it over a long-sleeve button-down or turtleneck to brave the colder months. $65 $52 Shop Now

Alo Yoga Match Point Tennis Skirt Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Match Point Tennis Skirt Reviewers praise this Alo Yoga tennis skirt for its flattering fit and lightweight, breathable fabric. $68 Shop Now

Abercrombie and Fitch Vintage Tennis Sunday Crew Abercrombie and Fitch Abercrombie and Fitch Vintage Tennis Sunday Crew Snuggle up this season in a graphic crewneck, featuring a vintage-inspired tennis motif. $60 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: