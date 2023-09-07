Style

How to Sport the Tenniscore Trend for Fall 2023: Shop Athleisure and Knitwear from Lacoste, lululemon and More

tenniscore
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 6:25 AM PDT, September 7, 2023

From flirty tennis skirts to classic preppy knits, we're taking our fall fashion cues from the 2023 U.S. Open.

The 2023 U.S. Open is well underway, and so many of our favorite celebs have flocked to New York City to watch one of the year's biggest sporting events and soak up the last of the summer heat. From the Biebers to the Obamas, it seems like all of American royalty is hitting the courts — but don't feel too left out. You can still channel your inner Serena Williams with one of the most viral trends of the decade: tenniscore.

While all-white activewear, pleated skirts and preppy knitwear has long been a staple of American style, tennis-inspired styles skyrocketed in popularity when Miu Miu debuted its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection in March 2022. Street style icon Bella Hadid endorsed the look, and it's been all over our TikTok feeds ever since.

The tenniscore trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere, and we're here to show you how to take the style into fall 2023. Modern interpretations of the aesthetic include plenty of "old money"-inspired styles: classic cardigans, strong stripes and, of course, flirty tennis skirts.

Below, check out some of our favorite tenniscore-inspired pieces for fall 2023.

Tory Burch Tech Twill Pleated Tennis Skirt

Tory Burch Tech Twill Pleated Tennis Skirt
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Tech Twill Pleated Tennis Skirt

You'll be raking in the compliments when you sport this Tory Burch tennis skirt.

$159 $69

Shop Now

J. Crew Classic Cotton Cardigan Sweater

J. Crew Classic Cotton Cardigan Sweater
J. Crew Factory

J. Crew Classic Cotton Cardigan Sweater

J. Crew cardigans never seem to go out of style and make it easy to transition your summer staples into the chillier months.

$80 $47

Shop Now

Cole Haan Women's GrandPrø Wellesley Sneaker

Cole Haan Women's GrandPrø Wellesley Sneaker
Cole Haan

Cole Haan Women's GrandPrø Wellesley Sneaker

A retro silhouette and warm suede accents make these tennis shoes the perfect accent to your fall 'fits.

Girlfriend Collective Racer Riley Sweetheart Dress

Girlfriend Collective Racer Riley Sweetheart Dress
Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective Racer Riley Sweetheart Dress

Girlfriend Collective's cult-favorite workout dresses are perfect for pairing with cardigans and tube socks for a tenniscore look.

Brooks Brothers Cotton-Linen Blend Tennis Sweater

Brooks Brothers Cotton-Linen Blend Tennis Sweater
Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers Cotton-Linen Blend Tennis Sweater

We consider Brooks Brothers to be an authority on all-American preppy style, and this cotton-linen sweater is an investment piece you'll wear for years to come.

$248 $124

Shop Now

lululemon Pleat to Street Mid-Rise Skirt

lululemon Pleat to Street Mid-Rise Skirt
lululemon

lululemon Pleat to Street Mid-Rise Skirt

Nail the sporty aesthetic with a flirty pleated tennis skirt from lululemon.

$88 $49

Shop Now

ACCFOD Womens Striped Crew Socks

ACCFOD Womens Striped Crew Socks
Amazon

ACCFOD Womens Striped Crew Socks

We love all the cozy autumnal tones features in this value pack of tube socks.

$26 $18

with coupon

Shop Now

Lacoste Women's Polo-Style Midi Dress

Lacoste Women’s Polo-Style Midi Dress
Lacoste

Lacoste Women’s Polo-Style Midi Dress

Iconic sportswear brand Lacoste is a natural choice for tenniscore fashion, and this polo midi dress is majorly discounted right now.

$165 $79

Shop Now

GAP Relaxed Forever Cozy Collared Sweater

GAP Relaxed Forever Cozy Collared Sweater
GAP Factory

GAP Relaxed Forever Cozy Collared Sweater

You can never have too many sweaters for fall, and this collared pick is a subtle nod to tenniscore.

$60 $42

Shop Now

Adidas Clubhouse Premium Classic Tennis Dress

Adidas Clubhouse Premium Classic Tennis Dress
Adidas

Adidas Clubhouse Premium Classic Tennis Dress

Rock this Adidas mini tennis dress while it's still steamy outside.

Mango Striped Plaited Knitted Cardigan

Mango Striped Plaited Knitted Cardigan
Mango

Mango Striped Plaited Knitted Cardigan

Take notes from Mango's stylist and wear this striped cable-knit cardigan with a pleated skirt for maximum tenniscore appeal.

PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers

PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers
Amazon

PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers

Add some serious height to your look without sacrificing comfort when you slip into these platform sneakers.

Adidas Originals Class of '72 Vest

Adidas Originals Class of '72 Vest
Adidas

Adidas Originals Class of '72 Vest

We love this sweater vest worn solo, but you can style it over a long-sleeve button-down or turtleneck to brave the colder months.

$65 $52

Shop Now

Alo Yoga Match Point Tennis Skirt

Alo Yoga Match Point Tennis Skirt
Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga Match Point Tennis Skirt

Reviewers praise this Alo Yoga tennis skirt for its flattering fit and lightweight, breathable fabric.

Abercrombie and Fitch Vintage Tennis Sunday Crew

Abercrombie and Fitch Vintage Tennis Sunday Crew
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch Vintage Tennis Sunday Crew

Snuggle up this season in a graphic crewneck, featuring a vintage-inspired tennis motif.

