From flirty tennis skirts to classic preppy knits, we're taking our fall fashion cues from the 2023 U.S. Open.
The 2023 U.S. Open is well underway, and so many of our favorite celebs have flocked to New York City to watch one of the year's biggest sporting events and soak up the last of the summer heat. From the Biebers to the Obamas, it seems like all of American royalty is hitting the courts — but don't feel too left out. You can still channel your inner Serena Williams with one of the most viral trends of the decade: tenniscore.
While all-white activewear, pleated skirts and preppy knitwear has long been a staple of American style, tennis-inspired styles skyrocketed in popularity when Miu Miu debuted its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection in March 2022. Street style icon Bella Hadid endorsed the look, and it's been all over our TikTok feeds ever since.
The tenniscore trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere, and we're here to show you how to take the style into fall 2023. Modern interpretations of the aesthetic include plenty of "old money"-inspired styles: classic cardigans, strong stripes and, of course, flirty tennis skirts.
Below, check out some of our favorite tenniscore-inspired pieces for fall 2023.
Tory Burch Tech Twill Pleated Tennis Skirt
You'll be raking in the compliments when you sport this Tory Burch tennis skirt.
J. Crew Classic Cotton Cardigan Sweater
J. Crew cardigans never seem to go out of style and make it easy to transition your summer staples into the chillier months.
Cole Haan Women's GrandPrø Wellesley Sneaker
A retro silhouette and warm suede accents make these tennis shoes the perfect accent to your fall 'fits.
Girlfriend Collective Racer Riley Sweetheart Dress
Girlfriend Collective's cult-favorite workout dresses are perfect for pairing with cardigans and tube socks for a tenniscore look.
Brooks Brothers Cotton-Linen Blend Tennis Sweater
We consider Brooks Brothers to be an authority on all-American preppy style, and this cotton-linen sweater is an investment piece you'll wear for years to come.
lululemon Pleat to Street Mid-Rise Skirt
Nail the sporty aesthetic with a flirty pleated tennis skirt from lululemon.
ACCFOD Womens Striped Crew Socks
We love all the cozy autumnal tones features in this value pack of tube socks.
Lacoste Women’s Polo-Style Midi Dress
Iconic sportswear brand Lacoste is a natural choice for tenniscore fashion, and this polo midi dress is majorly discounted right now.
GAP Relaxed Forever Cozy Collared Sweater
You can never have too many sweaters for fall, and this collared pick is a subtle nod to tenniscore.
Adidas Clubhouse Premium Classic Tennis Dress
Rock this Adidas mini tennis dress while it's still steamy outside.
Mango Striped Plaited Knitted Cardigan
Take notes from Mango's stylist and wear this striped cable-knit cardigan with a pleated skirt for maximum tenniscore appeal.
PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers
Add some serious height to your look without sacrificing comfort when you slip into these platform sneakers.
Adidas Originals Class of '72 Vest
We love this sweater vest worn solo, but you can style it over a long-sleeve button-down or turtleneck to brave the colder months.
Alo Yoga Match Point Tennis Skirt
Reviewers praise this Alo Yoga tennis skirt for its flattering fit and lightweight, breathable fabric.
Abercrombie and Fitch Vintage Tennis Sunday Crew
Snuggle up this season in a graphic crewneck, featuring a vintage-inspired tennis motif.
