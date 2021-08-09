Shopping

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Deals on Adidas -- Up To 60% Off Sneakers and Apparel

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Adidas Sale
Amazon

Soon, we'll be returning to the office and kids will be right behind us as they head back to school. Stocking up on school supplies and backpacks might be your top priority, but new gyms shoes and sneakers are probably on your back to school list as well. We all want good deals, and Amazon's got you, especially if you like Adidas! It has tons of Adidas sneakers and apparel that won't break the bank. So whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you want a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best deals on designer shoes and boots from Amazon's Back to School Sale. 

We're also seeing tons of discounts on all our favorite brands of shoes like Nike, New Balance, Under Armour, Converse, and many more! Select styles sneakers to go with school uniforms, athletic shoes for after school sports, shoes for gym class and casual kicks are discounted as low as 60% off, making style affordable for the school year. 

As you're doing your back to school shopping, don't forget you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can get the best deals. 

Check out ET Style's top picks for designer footwear deals for back to school on Amazon

Ahead check out ET Style's top picks and shop Adidas with Amazon's Back to School Sale

Adidas Originals Washed Bucket Hat
Adidas Originals Washed Bucket Hat
Amazon
Adidas Originals Washed Bucket Hat
Even if you're not heading back to school, you might want to get this bucket hat. 
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON
Adidas Kids' Fortarun
Adidas Kids' Fortarun
Amazon
Adidas Kids' Fortarun
These sneakers feature cloud foam cushioning which adds a great feel and traditional laces give them a sporty look.
$30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
Adidas Boys' Active Sport Athletic Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
Adidas Boys' Active Sport Athletic Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
Amazon
Adidas Boys' Active Sport Athletic Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
This hooded pullover features the large logo screen printed on front with kangaroo pockets and signature stripes on the sleeves.
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $42)
Women's Essentials Linear Hoodie
adidas womens Essentials Linear Hoodie
Amazon
Women's Essentials Linear Hoodie
This comfortable cotton blend essential hoodie by Adidas is designed to be worn before or after a workout. This zip front hoodie features the adidas logo on the sleeve is available in 18 other color options.
$50 (REGULARLY $55)
Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 33% off at Amazon, while supplies last.
$41 (REGULARLY $70)
Men's Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe
Adidas Performance Men's Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe
Amazon
Men's Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe
These classic sneakers are made for soccer and designed for casual style. They're a #1 Best Seller on Amazon and you can get them now for 40% off the regular price, while supplies last. 
$40 AND UP (REGULARLY $70)
Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt
adidas Originals Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt
Amazon
Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt
This Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt is a classic pieces of Adidas apparel. This sweatshirt comes in black/white, red/white and white/black.
$50 (REGULARLY $65)
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
Amazon
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Great for going out walking or wearing after a workout, you don't want to miss out on this deal.  
$30 (REGULARLY $50)
Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
adidas Women's Originals 3-Stripes Tights
Amazon
Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
Made with cotton and featuring a mid-rise cut, these classic adidas Original Women's 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe. 
$35 (REGULARLY $40)
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
The Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants.
$22 (REGULARLY $65)
Men's Ultraboost 20 Sneaker
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 20 Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Ultraboost 20 Sneaker
Be ready to hit the pavement this fall in new sneakers. They provide heel-to-toe comfort whether you're walking or running. Shop now to get select styles for more than $100 off the regular price while supplies last. 
$90 AND UP (REGULARLY $180)
Girls' Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Tee T-Shirt
Adidas Girls' Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Tee T-Shirt
Amazon
Girls' Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Tee T-Shirt
This adorable Adidas workout tee features the logo in rainbow foil, a scooped neck and a drop-tail back hem.   
$13 AND UP (REGULARLY $25)
Adidas Originals Stan Smith Shoes
adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Shoes
Amazon
Adidas Originals Stan Smith Shoes
Available in a navy and green, these Stan Smith Adidas Tennis Sneakers are a must-buy at 28% off, while supplies last.
$67 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Adidas Women's Superstar Sneaker
Adidas Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Women's Superstar Sneaker
The Adidas Originals Superstar sneakers will have you feeling like just that: a superstar! Grab them during this Amazon sale.
$26 AND UP (REGULARLY $90)
Men's Badge of Sport Basic Tee
Adidas Men's Badge of Sport Basic Tee
Amazon
Men's Badge of Sport Basic Tee
Get this iconic t-shirt for lounging, working out or enjoying the warmer weather ahead. 
$11 (REGULARLY $25)
Men's Tiro 19 Pants
Adidas Men's Tiro 19 Pants
Amazon
Men's Tiro 19 Pants
Easy to throw on and easy on the eyes, these track pants are as good for kicking around the house as they are for kicking around a soccer ball. 
$22 (REGULARLY $45)
Adilette Slides
adidas Men's Adilette Shower Slides
Amazon
Adilette Slides
These Adidas Adilette Slides can be worn everywhere from the beach, the shower, to running to the store. These Adidas slides are available in 26 different colors.
$20 (REGULARLY $25)
Adidas Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Adidas Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Amazon
Adidas Defender III Small Duffel Bag
This bestselling and affordable Adidas duffel bag is great for the gym or weekend getaways.
$35
Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas Super No Show Climate Socks
Amazon
Super No Show Climate Socks
You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks.  Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away.
$20
Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
Amazon
Mavia X Running Shoe
This Mavia X Running Shoe provides maximum comfort while staying trendy. These knit Adidas sneakers feature freedom of movement and a plush midsole to cushion your arches even when you're pounding the pavement.    
$75 (REGULARLY $140)
Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket
Adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket
Amazon
Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket
A work from home wardrobe isn't complete without a 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket from Adidas.
$25 (REGULARLY $50)
Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
Amazon
Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
These high-rise body-hugging leggings by adidas that feature a small inner pocket are a must-buy. Designed for an intense workout, they manage moisture with recycled polyester and elastane to help keep you dry.
$32 (REGULARLY $50)
Women's Sleek Sneaker
adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Sleek Sneaker
The Adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneakers are made for the tennis court but look good on and off the court. The signature stripes are perforated in the leather shoe to mirror iconic tennis styles.     
$66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Men's Tastigo 19 Shorts
Adidas Men's Tastigo 19 Shorts
Amazon
Men's Tastigo 19 Shorts
These classic soccer shorts are made with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry while you work out. 
$17 (REGULARLY $25)

