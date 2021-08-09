Soon, we'll be returning to the office and kids will be right behind us as they head back to school. Stocking up on school supplies and backpacks might be your top priority, but new gyms shoes and sneakers are probably on your back to school list as well. We all want good deals, and Amazon's got you, especially if you like Adidas! It has tons of Adidas sneakers and apparel that won't break the bank. So whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you want a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best deals on designer shoes and boots from Amazon's Back to School Sale.

We're also seeing tons of discounts on all our favorite brands of shoes like Nike, New Balance, Under Armour, Converse, and many more! Select styles sneakers to go with school uniforms, athletic shoes for after school sports, shoes for gym class and casual kicks are discounted as low as 60% off, making style affordable for the school year.

As you're doing your back to school shopping, don't forget you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can get the best deals.

Check out ET Style's top picks for designer footwear deals for back to school on Amazon.