Fashion

Jennifer Lopez's Coach Coat Is 60% Off Right Now -- and It's Perfect for Fall

By ETonline Staff
Jennifer Lopez's super chic Coach coat is on sale for a price you don't want to miss! The fashion icon was spotted in a classic gray coat from the designer brand last month in Venice, Italy, and the exact Coach Herringbone Oversized Coat is 60% off. The coat is regularly $895, but right now shoppers can grab the wardrobe staple for just $358. Hurry, sizes are going fast (just call it the J.Lo effect!). 

The Coach ambassador styled the piece to perfection for a fashionable fall look. Lopez paired the coat with distressed skinny jeans, a graphic tee, lace-up booties, top-handle bag and a veiled cap. The actress and singer was in Venice for the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. Shortly after, she made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Ben Affleck for the first time in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival. 

jennifer lopez in coach coat
Photopix/GC Images
Coach Herringbone Oversized Coat
Herringbone Oversized Coat
Coach
Coach Herringbone Oversized Coat
$358 AT COACH (REGULARLY $895)

If you love Coach and want another great deal on the brand, be sure to also check out Coach Outlet's Friends and Family Sale for low prices on Coach handbags, wallets, shoes and more. 

While you grab Lopez's Coach coat, shop similar styles inspired by her look below. 

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jeans
$84 (REGULARLY $99)
H&M Oversized Printed T-shirt
H&M Oversized Printed T-shirt
H&M
H&M Oversized Printed T-shirt
$18 AT H&M
F FADVES Newsboy Denim Hat
F FADVES Newsboy Denim Hat
Amazon
F FADVES Newsboy Denim Hat
$14 AT AMAZON
Gorjana Parker Heart Necklace
Gorjana Parker Heart Necklace
Gorjana
Gorjana Parker Heart Necklace
$60 AT GORJANA
Charles David Gimmick Combat Boot
Charles David Gimmick Combat Boot
DSW
Charles David Gimmick Combat Boot
$150 AT DSW
JW Pei The Fae Top Handle Bag in Black Croc
JW Pei The Fae Top Handle Bag in Black Croc
JW Pei
JW Pei The Fae Top Handle Bag in Black Croc
$89 AT JW PEI
MASKC Black KN95 Face Masks (10 Pack)
MASKC Black KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
MASKC
MASKC Black KN95 Face Masks (10 Pack)
$36 AT MASKC

