Jennifer Lopez's super chic Coach coat is on sale for a price you don't want to miss! The fashion icon was spotted in a classic gray coat from the designer brand last month in Venice, Italy, and the exact Coach Herringbone Oversized Coat is 60% off. The coat is regularly $895, but right now shoppers can grab the wardrobe staple for just $358. Hurry, sizes are going fast (just call it the J.Lo effect!).

The Coach ambassador styled the piece to perfection for a fashionable fall look. Lopez paired the coat with distressed skinny jeans, a graphic tee, lace-up booties, top-handle bag and a veiled cap. The actress and singer was in Venice for the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. Shortly after, she made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Ben Affleck for the first time in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival.

If you love Coach and want another great deal on the brand, be sure to also check out Coach Outlet's Friends and Family Sale for low prices on Coach handbags, wallets, shoes and more.

While you grab Lopez's Coach coat, shop similar styles inspired by her look below.

