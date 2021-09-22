Shopping

Coach Outlet Friends and Family Sale: Jennifer Lopez's Crossbody Bag Is Nearly 60% Off

By ETonline Staff
jlo 1280
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez's Coach crossbody bag is on sale for nearly 60% off! The fashion icon has been spotted wearing many handbags as the face of the brand, and the exact Rambler Crossbody With Varsity Stripe J.Lo has carried is now under $200 (regularly $450). 

The deal comes as part of Coach Outlet's Friends and Family Sale that's happening right now through Sept. 29. The sale offers an awesome deal on already discounted items. Coach Outlet is offering an extra 15% off everything -- a total savings of up to 70% off --- along with free shipping, when shoppers use the promo code FRIENDS15 at checkout.

In addition to the Rambler Crossbody, various versions and colorways of popular Coach handbags the multitalented star has rocked is part of the sale, including the Beat Shoulder Bag and the Coach x Basquiat collection, which honors the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. 

jlo coach bag
@jlo/Instagram Story
Rambler Crossbody With Varsity Stripe
Coach Outlet
$191 (REGULARLY $450)

While you grab the J.Lo-approved bag, shop more of the greatest deals at the Coach Outlet Sale below. 

Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Kleo Shoulder Bag 17
Coach Outlet
We're obsessed with this super chic shoulder bag that boasts the late artist's "Empire" illustration. 
$182 (REGULARLY $428)
Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
Coach Outlet
This saddle bag is perfect for fall. We love the details in this design, like the studs, buckle and logo canvas. 
$169 (REGULARLY $398)
Beat Shoulder Bag 18 In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Hurry! There's only a few left of this stylish color-block bag that can be carried as a top handle or crossbody style. 
$191 (REGULARLY $450)
Prairie Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
This roomy satchel in the brand's signature logo coated canvas is the perfect day bag. 
$127 (REGULARLY $328)
Marlie Top Handle Satchel With Quilting
Coach Outlet
Get on the puffy, quilted bag trend with the Marlie Top Handle Satchel, which comes with a detachable chain strap and turn-lock closure. 
$153 (REGULARLY $450)

