Jennifer Lopez's Coach crossbody bag is on sale for nearly 60% off! The fashion icon has been spotted wearing many handbags as the face of the brand, and the exact Rambler Crossbody With Varsity Stripe J.Lo has carried is now under $200 (regularly $450).

The deal comes as part of Coach Outlet's Friends and Family Sale that's happening right now through Sept. 29. The sale offers an awesome deal on already discounted items. Coach Outlet is offering an extra 15% off everything -- a total savings of up to 70% off --- along with free shipping, when shoppers use the promo code FRIENDS15 at checkout.

In addition to the Rambler Crossbody, various versions and colorways of popular Coach handbags the multitalented star has rocked is part of the sale, including the Beat Shoulder Bag and the Coach x Basquiat collection, which honors the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

@jlo/Instagram Story

While you grab the J.Lo-approved bag, shop more of the greatest deals at the Coach Outlet Sale below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Wears Heels From Her DSW Shoe Line to the Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez's Beyond Yoga Leggings Are On Sale at Amazon

Vitamix Days Sale: Save Up to 50% on Blenders and More

Amazon's Fall Sale: Deals on Kate Spade Handbags

Get 3 Gap Face Masks for Only $5 -- Grab This Deal!