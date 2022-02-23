Shopping

Amazon Is Having a Secret Vitamix Blender Sale Right Now: Shop the Best Deals Up to $160 Off

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Professional chefs and home cooks alike have fallen in love with Vitamix blenders. The quality of these tried and true kitchen appliances leads to a steep price tag, but right now multiple models of Vitamix blenders are on sale at Amazon. You can score a blender, blender accessories, and other household appliances for up to $160 off. 

Vitamix blenders are a great investment for the kitchen. Not only can the durable, versatile blenders be used for the smoothest fruit smoothies, they can also be used for chopping, grinding, emulsifying and whole-food juicing. The variable speed control and pulse feature give you plenty of control over your recipes. 

Over 1,300 Amazon shoppers have given the Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender a five-star rating, with one writing "This thing tears through any food item you place inside of it. We purchased it to replace an aging Cuisinart blender and the difference is night and day." 

Ahead, shop Vitamix's top-rated blenders on sale at Amazon. 

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Smart Blender
A built-in digital timer removes the guesswork when fine-tuning the texture of any recipe. 
$550$459
Vitamix A2500 Ascent Smart Blender
The three program settings for smoothies, hot soup, and frozen desserts helps you achieve the perfect texture every time.
$550$513
Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender
The 64-ounce container is perfect for family meals and entertaining, while still fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.
$600$436
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. 
$350$299

