Jennifer Lopez wore DSW shoes with her designer dress at the 2021 Met Gala. All eyes were on J.Lo when the 52-year-old multitalented star stepped out onto the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night for fashion's biggest event.

Lopez perfectly dressed for the theme of the night -- "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" -- in none other than Ralph Lauren. The custom-made, dark brown gown featured a plunging neckline and crystal-and-bead embroidery. The singer, dancer and actress styled the dress with a faux fur shearling cape, silver jewelry and a wide-brim hat to complete the western-inspired look. With her designer duds and accessories, Lopez wore a pair of silver ankle-strap platform sandals with sky-high heels from her super chic and affordable footwear line for DSW (all styles are under $100). The star tagged the shoe retailer and her brand, JLO Jennifer Lopez, on Instagram.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lopez's Met Gala shoe isn't available to shop just yet; however, we have a feeling the pair is part of the new fall collection that's launching on Sept. 28. Fans can sign up to be a DSW VIP member to get the latest news on the upcoming range. Lopez launched JLO Jennifer Lopez at DSW in 2020. The line offers show-stopping shoes that embody the triple threat's glamorous style, including boots, sneakers, flats, sandals and, of course, red carpet-ready heels.

While we wait for the silver sandals to launch, ET Style has found similar styles you can shop right now. Plus, we've gathered a few of our current favorites from Lopez's DSW line. Shop our top picks below!

