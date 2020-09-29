Amazon Fall Sale: Up to 40% Off American Apparel

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Some of the best deals there are on American Apparel clothing, which is currently on sale for up to 40% off.

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer shoes and jewelry.

Whether you’re looking to elevate your WFH outfits with American Apparel’s easy-to-wear everyday basics or pick up some trendier items for end of summer like skinny jeans or a tennis skirt, you won’t want to miss out on these American Apparel deals.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Be sure to check back with ET Style for more discounts on your favorite fashion brands.

These cotton leggings are perfect lounging around at home.

These high-wasted mom jeans come in five different washes.

Women’s High-Waist Jean American Apparel Amazon Women’s High-Waist Jean American Apparel REGULARLY $78.00 Starting at $39.20 at Amazon

A fleece pullover with a perfect crop.

This cropped zip-up hoodie is super versatile and comes in twelve colors.

These sweatpants are so soft and comfy - great for working from home.

Offered in 22 different colors, these unisex T-shirts are 100% cotton and great for every day.

Tennis skirts for the summer are already trending on Instagram, and this one comes in seven colors at an affordable price.

This solid hoodie is super comfy and comes in seven colors. The white is also great if you want to hop on the tie-dye trend.

This sleeveless bodysuit which comes in black and white is a great summer staple that will go with any outfit.

This lightweight crewneck sweatshirt is perfect for summer nights and comes in six colors.

